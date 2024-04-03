New luxurious restaurant Pretty Penny shines on Roosevelt Row

click to enlarge The banana cheesecake takes the simple quick bread to new heights with rich cheesecake and bursts of dried currants. Sara Crocker

Pretty Penny 504 E. Roosevelt St.

While food is now the focus of the space, drinks are far from an afterthought.Though there’s an emphasis on wine at Pretty Penny, the bar team is still turning out the original, flavor-forward drinks you’ve come to expect from Those Pour Bastards, but made with the food menu in mind.Among the tipples we sipped were the Lambo Fizz and Passionfruit Negroni. The bright and fizzy sippairs citrus, cantaloupe and pomegranate with Thai basil and gin. The negroni pulls in tart passion fruit to tame some of the earthiness of the Campari to create a playful, tropical twist on the classic.For dessert, we gave in to the temptation of the Banana Cheesecake. The dish is deconstructed, with a quenelle of cheesecake sitting atop chunks of banana bread and a mound of candied walnuts, garnished with currants and a strip of dehydrated banana. The dessert is rich in banana flavor but doesn't err toward artificiality. The dish elevates the quick bread to a more formal dessert thanks to the creamy, indulgent cheesecake and bursts of dried fruit.When deciding to refocus their Roosevelt Row spot, Olguin and Stuart said they wanted the food and overall experience to match the level of their drinks. It appears they’ve found the right partners in Ramos and Herrera.But, if there’s one thing we know about this team, they’re never happy sitting still. Olguin estimates the bar team crafts 100 different cocktails every year ateach of their three nearby bars,and they’re not known for creating much, if any, fanfare when a menu changes. Ramos, too, has shared that he’s looking forward to evolving the food menu despite hearing praise from his guests while working in the open kitchen and dropping plates at tables.While other restaurants are happy to play the hits, keeping winning dishes on the menu in perpetuity, the team at Pretty Penny seems to prefer the more ephemeral jazz.In the weeks Pretty Penny has been open, the menu has slowlygrown with more options and specials. The dishes we tried were delectable enough that we hope to come across them again on future visits. While that may not be in the cards, we anticipate another memorable experience will be. We’re looking forward to seeing how the quartet that founded Pretty Penny continues to evolve the menu and what’s possible for the dining scene in downtown Phoenix.