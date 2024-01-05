Bar Cena brings rich Mediterranean flavors to north Scottsdale

When a new spot opens in town, we're eager to check it out, let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review but instead a peek inside restaurants that have just opened — an occasion to sample a few items and satisfy curiosities (both yours and ours).

click to enlarge Bar Cena is dark and sexy, good for cocktails and a few rich bites. Natasha Yee

Sprinkled with holiday decor, the space was subtly busy on a Thursday night in mid-December. One couple sat at the bar while a family occupied a table and two friends chatted over wine and small plates.

click to enlarge The Dreamy Draw cocktail made with mezcal was both smoky and sweet. Natasha Yee

click to enlarge Bar Cena's version of a bread course includes a popover with cacio e pepe butter (right). We started with that and the mussels escabeche (left). Natasha Yee

click to enlarge The tartare was both hearty and zingy. It is served with toasted Noble bread. Natasha Yee

click to enlarge The Billionaire's Shortbread ended our meal with a jolt of nostalgia. Natasha Yee

Bar Cena

14202 N. Scottsdale Road, #165, Scottsdale

barcenascottsdale.com