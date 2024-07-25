 The Pairing Room closes in downtown Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

After 3 months in downtown Phoenix, The Pairing Room has closed

The restaurant took over the former home of The Larder + The Delta. But it didn't last long.
July 25, 2024
The Pairing Room, which opened in downtown Phoenix on Portland Street in April, has closed.
The Pairing Room, which opened in downtown Phoenix on Portland Street in April, has closed. Sara Crocker
Share this:
The Pairing Room, the restaurant and bar that succeeded The Larder + The Delta in the downtown Phoenix space on Portland Street, has closed after three months in business.

“Thank you to everyone for your support but for now The Pairing Room will remain permanently closed,” read a post made on Thursday on the restaurant’s Instagram page.

Doajo and Roxanne Hicks opened the restaurant on April 20, serving a New American menu and highlighting sips from other connected projects, Throne Brewing Co. and Wilcox's Coronado Vineyards.

click to enlarge Food and wine from The Pairing Room.
The Pairing Room highlighted sips from its owners' other projects, including Wilcox's Coronado Vineyards.
Sara Crocker
After one month in business, The Pairing Room announced a temporary closure. It reopened on Juneteenth with a revamped menu that included charcuterie boards, steamed mussels, Eggplant Canaloni Parmigiana and more.

Now, a month following that update, the restaurant has shuttered for good.

The Pairing Room took over the location previously home to chef Stephen Jones’ award-winning modern Southern restaurant The Larder + The Delta. The restaurant closed in October after five years, noting it could not come to new terms on a lease with its landlord. Jones has since agreed to take over Binkley’s Restaurant and will reopen his restaurant as a fine dining tasting menu concept in September.

For the restaurant space on Portland Street, it's unclear what the future will hold.

The Pairing Room

200 W. Portland St., #101

BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
Contact: Sara Crocker
66,467 breadsticks in 3 weeks: Fazoli's booms in Glendale

Food & Drink News

66,467 breadsticks in 3 weeks: Fazoli's booms in Glendale

By Tirion Boan
No password required, mostly: The 10 best speakeasies in Phoenix

Cocktails

No password required, mostly: The 10 best speakeasies in Phoenix

By Phoenix New Times Writers
The best Asian grocery stores in metro Phoenix

Food & Drink News

The best Asian grocery stores in metro Phoenix

By Rudri Patel
Arizona named top 5 most beer-loving state

Beer

Arizona named top 5 most beer-loving state

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation