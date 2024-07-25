After 3 months in downtown Phoenix, The Pairing Room has closed

“Thank you to everyone for your support but for now The Pairing Room will remain permanently closed,” read a post made on Thursday on the restaurant’s Instagram page.
Doajo and Roxanne Hicks opened the restaurant on April 20, serving a New American menu and highlighting sips from other connected projects, Throne Brewing Co. and Wilcox's Coronado Vineyards.
Now, a month following that update, the restaurant has shuttered for good.
The Pairing Room took over the location previously home to chef Stephen Jones’ award-winning modern Southern restaurant The Larder + The Delta. The restaurant closed in October after five years, noting it could not come to new terms on a lease with its landlord. Jones has since agreed to take over Binkley’s Restaurant and will reopen his restaurant as a fine dining tasting menu concept in September.
For the restaurant space on Portland Street, it's unclear what the future will hold.