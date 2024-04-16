Binkley's to close in August. The Larder & The Delta is moving in

click to enlarge The Larder & the Delta chef and owner Stephen Jones will bring his modern Southern restaurant back in the Binkley's Restaurant space. Chris Malloy

"Binkley’s Restaurant is special to us, so we thought carefully about who we would like to see operating in our space," the post says. "We reached out to (Jones) to see if he would consider executing his food as an elevated, multicourse, seasonal tasting menu, and he enthusiastically accepted our offer."