Binkley's to close in August. The Larder & The Delta is moving in

After 20 years in business, Phoenix fine dining spot Binkley's Restaurant will close in August.
In addition to marking the end of a chapter for chef Kevin Binkley, it also marks a new one for chef Stephen Jones. The proprietor of the modern Southern eatery The Larder & The Delta will open in the Binkley's space, according to Binkley's post on Instagram.
“Twenty years is a huge accomplishment for us. We are just so excited to see what the future holds for us and thrilled that Stephen’s taking over,” Binkley told Phoenix New Times on Tuesday following his announcement. “I don’t think it could have worked out any better.”
Starting May 24, Binkley's will introduce its final menu, the chef shared in his post, noting Binkley's will mark its 20th anniversary on May 25.
"We will bring back many of our most loved dishes from over the years, and it will be available until mid-August. We hope you will come and be nostalgic with us!" the post read.
Binkley, an 11-time James Beard Award nominee, initially opened the restaurant in Cave Creek before moving it to a home-turned-restaurant on Osborn Road near 24th Street, offering multi-course tasting menus for 20 guests. The intimate experience made Binkley's one of Phoenix New Times' Top 100 restaurants and among our favorites for fine dining.
Jones, a two-time James Beard Award nominee, shuttered his downtown location of The Larder & The Delta in October after five years in the space, citing a failure to come to terms on a new lease with the landlord.
“We reached out to him because we knew he was without a space and we love him, not just as a chef but as a person,” says Binkley, who has known Jones since he cooked at Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails. “He was floored and honored.”
The next iteration of The Larder & The Delta (whose name has evolved from The Larder + The Delta) will open in mid-September, according to Binkley's post.
Binkley and his wife Amy will be “passive” partners with Jones on the forthcoming restaurant, the chef says, adding, “it’s Stephen’s show.” The Binkley’s staff will be retained.
"Binkley’s Restaurant is special to us, so we thought carefully about who we would like to see operating in our space," the post says. "We reached out to (Jones) to see if he would consider executing his food as an elevated, multicourse, seasonal tasting menu, and he enthusiastically accepted our offer."
Fans and fellow chefs shared their gratitude and well wishes to Binkley.
In addition to marking the end of a chapter for chef Kevin Binkley, it also marks a new one for chef Stephen Jones. The proprietor of the modern Southern eatery The Larder & The Delta will open in the Binkley's space, according to Binkley's post on Instagram.
“Twenty years is a huge accomplishment for us. We are just so excited to see what the future holds for us and thrilled that Stephen’s taking over,” Binkley told Phoenix New Times on Tuesday following his announcement. “I don’t think it could have worked out any better.”
Starting May 24, Binkley's will introduce its final menu, the chef shared in his post, noting Binkley's will mark its 20th anniversary on May 25.
"We will bring back many of our most loved dishes from over the years, and it will be available until mid-August. We hope you will come and be nostalgic with us!" the post read.
Binkley, an 11-time James Beard Award nominee, initially opened the restaurant in Cave Creek before moving it to a home-turned-restaurant on Osborn Road near 24th Street, offering multi-course tasting menus for 20 guests. The intimate experience made Binkley's one of Phoenix New Times' Top 100 restaurants and among our favorites for fine dining.
Jones, a two-time James Beard Award nominee, shuttered his downtown location of The Larder & The Delta in October after five years in the space, citing a failure to come to terms on a new lease with the landlord.
“We reached out to him because we knew he was without a space and we love him, not just as a chef but as a person,” says Binkley, who has known Jones since he cooked at Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails. “He was floored and honored.”
The next iteration of The Larder & The Delta (whose name has evolved from The Larder + The Delta) will open in mid-September, according to Binkley's post.
Binkley and his wife Amy will be “passive” partners with Jones on the forthcoming restaurant, the chef says, adding, “it’s Stephen’s show.” The Binkley’s staff will be retained.
"Binkley’s Restaurant is special to us, so we thought carefully about who we would like to see operating in our space," the post says. "We reached out to (Jones) to see if he would consider executing his food as an elevated, multicourse, seasonal tasting menu, and he enthusiastically accepted our offer."
"Cheers chef. Bravisimo!" wrote chef Silvana Salcido Esparza, who announced last month she will close her iconic Mexican restaurant Barrio Cafe.
The Nelson's Meat + Fish Instagram account shared a congratulatory Instagram story to the chefs, first commending Binkley for hitting 20 years in business.
"This is an incredible milestone in any business, but particularly hard in hospitality," the post read in part.
The seafood shop account also welcomed Jones to the neighborhood.
"We are so stoked to see our friend (Jones) and (The Larder & The Delta) so close to our shop creating his cuisine inspired by this space," the post said.
Binkley says he and Amy are likewise looking forward to this new chapter.
“We get to pass on the torch to somebody really great that deserves the recognition in a spot that he can really pull off some great stuff,’ Binkley says. “We’re super psyched for chef Stephen Jones, we’re very excited for ourselves and we’re thrilled about the future.”
The Nelson's Meat + Fish Instagram account shared a congratulatory Instagram story to the chefs, first commending Binkley for hitting 20 years in business.
"This is an incredible milestone in any business, but particularly hard in hospitality," the post read in part.
The seafood shop account also welcomed Jones to the neighborhood.
"We are so stoked to see our friend (Jones) and (The Larder & The Delta) so close to our shop creating his cuisine inspired by this space," the post said.
Binkley says he and Amy are likewise looking forward to this new chapter.
“We get to pass on the torch to somebody really great that deserves the recognition in a spot that he can really pull off some great stuff,’ Binkley says. “We’re super psyched for chef Stephen Jones, we’re very excited for ourselves and we’re thrilled about the future.”
Binkley's Restaurant
2320 E. Osborn Road