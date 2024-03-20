Iconic Phoenix restaurant Barrio Cafe is closing. Here’s what we know

"I took myself seriously. I wasn't gonna cheapen who I am. People thought that Mexican food had to be $8.99. They expected chips and salsa," Salcido Esparza said. "But that's not the restaurant I wanted to open."

click to enlarge Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza's Barrio Cafe on 16th Street near East Thomas Road. Lynn Trimble

Barrio Cafe

2814 N. 16th St. #1205