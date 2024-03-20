 Iconic Phoenix restaurant Barrio Cafe is closing. Here’s what we know | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Iconic Phoenix restaurant Barrio Cafe is closing. Here’s what we know

Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza is closing her Mexican restaurant after more than 20 years.
March 20, 2024
Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza.
Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza. Zee Peralta
Share this:
Barrio Cafe, one of the most iconic restaurants in the Valley, is closing. Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza shared the news with the Arizona Republic on Wednesday and confirmed it via a video shared on Instagram.

"So, uh, it's true. I'm retiring, It's true. I did get a little old, and I am very sick," she said to the camera. "Without me, there is no Barrio, so Barrio has to close."

Her 16th Street restaurant opened more than two decades ago and is credited with bringing Mexican food into the fine dining realm in Phoenix. In 2022, Salcido Esparza sat down with Phoenix New Times to reflect on the restaurant's 20-year anniversary.

"I took myself seriously. I wasn't gonna cheapen who I am. People thought that Mexican food had to be $8.99. They expected chips and salsa," Salcido Esparza said. "But that's not the restaurant I wanted to open."

click to enlarge
Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza's Barrio Cafe on 16th Street near East Thomas Road.
Lynn Trimble
Over the years, Barrio Cafe grew to become a restaurant listed on every "Best of" list both locally and nationally. Barrio Cafe has often appeared in our annual Best of Phoenix issue and was named Best Mexican Restaurant in 2021 and in 2022, won the title of Best Milestone for reaching 20 years.

But perhaps more famous than the food is the chef herself. 

Salcido Esparza was nominated for James Beard Awards eight times and is one of Phoenix's culinary greats. She has advocated for women, immigrants and LGBTQ+ equality though activism, political involvement and fundraising. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic when her restaurant was closed, she shifted her skills to cooking and delivering food to the Phoenix homeless population.

Salcido Esparza hasn't been manning the kitchen at Barrio Cafe for some time, as health struggles and other interests have occupied her. She's spent more time at her home in Mexico and the announcement of the restaurant's closure comes one day after the chef posted another life update on her social media pages.

She's working on an autobiographical book, titled "La Hija de la Chingada: Chronicles of a Mexican Chef in the U.S.A." Presale will begin on May 5, she shared.

She elaborated in her Wednesday night video.

"I'm gonna go be a lowrider, I'm going to go feed people in Mexico, I'm still a Phoenician, I'll still be around," she said. "But I'm going to write books."

Barrio Cafe remains open at this time.

Barrio Cafe

2814 N. 16th St. #1205
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Tirion Boan is the food editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
3 out-of-town eateries are landing soon in Phoenix

Food & Drink News

3 out-of-town eateries are landing soon in Phoenix

By Tirion Boan
10 metro Phoenix restaurants with the best desert views

Lists

10 metro Phoenix restaurants with the best desert views

By Lauren Cusimano and New Times Staff
YumBar brings fun and flavor to the Melrose District

First Taste

YumBar brings fun and flavor to the Melrose District

By Tirion Boan
President Biden visits longtime Phoenix Mexican restaurant El Portal

Food & Drink News

President Biden visits longtime Phoenix Mexican restaurant El Portal

By Sara Crocker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation