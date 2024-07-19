 Beloved Mesa cafe Jarrod’s finds new home | Phoenix New Times
Jarrod’s Coffee, Tea & Gallery finds new location in Mesa

After months of financial uncertainty, the popular East Valley cafe and art space debuted inside new digs on July 4.
July 19, 2024
Jarrod's Coffee, Tea & Gallery has moved into the Mesa Haus 109 space on University Drive.
Jarrod’s Coffee, Tea & Gallery has moved.

The eclectic East Valley artist hangout and eatery was a fixture within the downtown Mesa community for many years. Prior to the cafe’s recent relocation, Jarrod’s Coffee, Tea & Gallery at 154 W. Main St. had been open since 2013.

Financial factors such as rising rent and a major windfall as a result of an alleged ex-employee theft led co-owners and brothers Jarrod and Jamin Martinez to relocate the coffee and tea shop into more economical accommodations.

Amid the unfolding fiscal uncertainty, the Martinez brothers created a fundraising page on GoFundMe to keep their doors on Main Street open. As of Friday, the GoFundMe is still active; it has raised over $17,500 of the $50,000 goal.

As for the former space? According to an online real estate listing from Downtown Mesa, the former home of Jarrod’s at 154 W. Main St. is currently unoccupied and available to rent.

When one door closes, another door opens

Fortunately, coffee hounds and Jarrod’s regulars won’t have to go far to get their java fix. The new Jarrod’s Coffee, Tea & Gallery location is just under 1 mile from the coffee shop and gallery’s former space.

On July 4, Jarrod’s Coffee, Tea & Gallery hosted a grand opening event at their new shop location inside Mesa’s Haus 109, a historic crimson-burgundy 1920s bungalow positioned along University Drive. Event highlights included a ribbon cutting by the Mesa Chamber, live art and music performances and an appearance by Mesa mayoral candidate Ryan Winkle.
click to enlarge The inside of a coffeeshop.
The historic home offers a cozy setting for coffee, tea and a light bite.
Lauren Topor
The new space inside Mesa Haus 109 has a moody, homey atmosphere with multiple rooms where remote workers and students camp out with laptops and notebooks under sparkly chandeliers. Throughout the first floor, the rooms are decorated with a variety of original artworks of varying mediums and sizes from Arizona-based artists.

Outside, a spread of tables and chairs are positioned on the lawn. While they were unoccupied on a recent visit, when the cool temps arrive, they’ll make the perfect spot to cozy up with a hot chai or PSL this autumn.
click to enlarge Two drinks in plastic cups.
On a hot summer day, cool down with Jarrod's selection of iced teas.
Lauren Topor
When it comes to the menu, it remains very much the same. Beverages like organic teas, classic and seasonal coffees and blended drinks are outlined on a chalkboard menu. There’s also a lean selection of light noshes, like bagels and danish as well as vegan and gluten-free options, available, too.

The new Jarrod’s also doubles as a gathering space for community-centric events like open mics, poetry nights, live music shows, and art exhibitions — just like the original.

Jarrod’s Coffee, Tea & Gallery is open Tuesday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jarrod’s is closed on Mondays.

Jarrod’s Coffee, Tea, & Gallery
109 W. University Drive, Mesa
