Why Jarrod's Coffee, Tea, & Gallery in Mesa needs the community's help

The beloved East Valley hangout has fallen on hard times after a rent increase and a major theft.
November 21, 2023
Jarrod Martinez and Jamin Martinez of Jarrod's Coffee, Tea, & Gallery in dow
Jarrod Martinez and Jamin Martinez of Jarrod's Coffee, Tea, & Gallery in dow Paige Pappas.
Jarrod’s Coffee, Tea, & Gallery has been a part of downtown Mesa’s business community for the better part of a decade. But this spot where Valley folks — and Arizona visitors — love congregating is facing financial challenges.

Brothers Jarrod and Jamin Martinez own the shop, and the two are committed to doing what they can to keep the doors open. A GoFundMe campaign is one way they’re trying to raise money. As of now, it’s garnered over $16,000 of the $50,000 goal.

Jamin, who goes by Jay, says there are a couple of big factors contributing to the current stress. A rent increase tops the list. Although Martinez didn’t put a number on the amount of the price surge, he did say that Jarrod’s certainly isn’t the first business in the area to face the same situation, some closing doors after being unable to weather skyrocketing rents.

“Rents do keep spiking. Owners rent places over and over — most of our neighbors are new. Many of the places that helped us build downtown over the past 10 years are no longer here because they rent,” Martinez says.

“That was one of the things that blindsided us,” he adds.

“Another thing that happened was that we did an audit in June and discovered an ex-employee stole a bunch of checks and was writing them to herself. It was causing things to bounce and was just bad all around.” The amount the former Jarrod’s employee allegedly pilfered is in the neighborhood of $20,000. The matter is now “in the hands of detectives,” Martinez tells Phoenix New Times.

“With everything that happened, I knew if I didn't do the GoFundMe or take any action, we were going to be evicted.”

In addition to coffee and tea drinks, Jarrod’s also has sandwiches and pastries and rounds out the experience by offering visual art exhibitions and live events. Poetry, live music and improvisation are just a few ways to settle in and be entertained.

The Martinez family is proud what they’ve built.

“We’ve been here for 10 years as an art and jewelry gallery. We added the coffee shop eight years ago, and now we have a number of live performers every weekend. We have hosted music and film festivals. We have artists outside of our front doors, too, as we host art walks several times a month. We have Wi-Fi for everyone for all their needs — from studying to working. We also have our own vegan bakery,” Martinez says.

The Jarrod’s crew hopes these special events they’re known for can be a part of the fundraising equation.

“We are doing different fundraisers, including a weekly art auction every Saturday. It’s so nice that these artists want to help and are donating their art or items for auction," Martinez says

He adds the response they’ve received regarding the current struggles has them feeling very hopeful about the future.

“With our community's help, we won't fail — they won’t let us. They've showed us that. And, uh, we're excited to move forward as a tighter community."

Jarrod’s wants to stay tethered to its roots, and the patrons and creatives that make up their clientele are at the heart of why. Martinez says they still feel like downtown Mesa is a hidden gem that’s still unfolding to people and has so much to offer.

“We love downtown Mesa. We love our community. We have the greatest community here."

Jarrod's Coffee, Tea, & Gallery is located at 154 W. Main St. in Mesa. Call 480-822-7146 or visit jarrodscoffeeteaandgallery.com for more information.
