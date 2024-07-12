 Perfect Pear Bistro to open third metro Phoenix restaurant | Phoenix New Times
Perfect Pear Bistro launches new location in Chandler

The family-owned restaurant will bring its signature salads and gourmet grilled cheeses to Chandler.
July 12, 2024
Starting on Monday, Perfect Pear Bistro will bring its signature salads and sandwiches to Chandler. Perfect Pear Bistro
Perfect Pear Bistro, the local, family-owned sandwich and salad shop, is set to open its third Valley location on Monday.

The new restaurant will be located at the former Juan Jaime’s and Little Anita’s space near Chandler Fashion Center. It joins the growing chain's other two restaurants in north and south Tempe.

"We've built a loyal following over the years, with many customers making the drive from Chandler to visit our Tempe locations. We're thrilled to bring the signature Pear experience closer to their doorstep," Chris Hove, co-owner of Perfect Pear Bistro, said in a news release.

As of Monday, Chandler customers will have a much shorter drive to get their favorite gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and bowls of pasta.

The menu at Perfect Pear Bistro is filled with fresh produce that rotates with the seasons.
Perfect Pear's menu focuses on infusing classic comfort food with fresh, healthy produce and seasonal ingredients. They offer tacos, salads, wraps and quinoa bowls along with their famed sandwiches and pastas. We're particularly partial to the Creamy Mushroom Marsala pasta ($14.99) which includes rigatoni, caramelized onions, mushrooms and roasted garlic.

Perfect Pear Bistro also offers a selection of drink options including beer, wine and cocktails. An extended happy hour is offered from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The restaurant also provides kids menu items and desserts.

Husband and wife team Chris and Laura Hove own the restaurant. The couple combined their previous restaurant industry experience to open their first location in 2013.

“Ever since we opened the first Pear over a decade ago, we've been overwhelmed by the incredible support of our local community, which has fueled our growth,” Laura Hove, said in the release. “We can’t wait to serve our Chandler guests and become part of this vibrant community!”

Perfect Pear Bistro

2510 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler
Opens Monday
