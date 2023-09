The 5 best things we ate in September

First Tastes, Best Bites, A massive perk of writing about food is that in order to do so, you have to try a lot of meals. Throughout the month, the Phoenix New Times dining team visits restaurants and eateries all over the Valley, whether it be for our lists reviews or other general research. Here are the five best things we ate in September.

click to enlarge The Duck Confit Pop-Tart at the Peppermill could be an entire meal on its own. Tirion Boan Duck Confit Pop-Tart at the Peppermill

7660 S. McClintock Drive, #104, Tempe

click to enlarge Try a fresh take on elote at Vecina. Tirion Boan Elote at Vecina

3433 N. 56th St.

click to enlarge Pair a sophisticated pasta dish with a glass of wine or a cocktail at Caffe Boa. Tirion Boan Ravioli Zucca at Caffe Boa

398 S. Mill Ave., Tempe

We’ve seen savory pop-tarts on a couple of menus around town, but the version at the Peppermill is exemplary. When the dish ($15) arrives at the table, it looks quite simple. A large rectangle of puff pastry is folded over, drizzled with an orange and bourbon glaze and sprinkled with poppy seeds and chives. But the inside of this pop-tart is where the magic lies. Break apart the fluffy, flaky pastry to reveal a blend of goat cheese, roasted corn kernels and hearty chunks of duck confit. The pop-tart rests on a pool of fig and onion jam that when spread, melts together with the cheese to create an uber-satisfying sweet and savory flavor combination. The corn works perfectly with the sweetness of the jam and leaves you digging in for more until every last bite has been relished.Elote comes in many forms, and Vecina on Indian School Road serves a standout interpretation. The dish ($11) is built on sweet fire-roasted corn blackened with hints of char that impart a deep, smoky flavor. That smoke is dialed up even more with chorizo butter and a sprinkling of toasted chile. On the side, a spoonful of lime and cilantro creme fraiche provides a yogurty tang that cuts through the sweet and smoky corn. Make sure to get a scoop of everything at once to experience the balance of this intentional and thoughtful dish.The Ravioli Zucca ($19) at Caffe Boa in Tempe is the perfect plate for fall. Pasta pockets filled with an earthy and slightly sweet butternut squash mash come swimming in a butter sauce laden with garlic and sage. Toasted hazelnuts add crunch, and a mess of arugula tossed in a light, lemony dressing brightens the dish. Dollops of creamy goat cheese tie the whole plate together, blending the velvetytextures and fresh ingredients into a perfect bite. While this dish doesn’t hop on any pumpkin or cinnamon trends, it does casually usher in the season.