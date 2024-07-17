Backyard to replace former Sandbar in Gilbert

Sandbar will soon become the Valley's second location of Backyard.
The move comes during an evolution for EEG. Over the past few years, the company closed Sandbar locations in Desert Ridge, Chandler and Paradise Valley. The Desert Ridge location underwent a $5 million transformation and became the Valley's first location of Backyard. And now, a similar fate is slated for the Gilbert restaurant and bar.
Backyard launched in Texas, with locations in Dallas and Fort Worth, before coming to the Valley. It's an indoor-outdoor concept that centers around sports and yard games.
“The Backyard concept at its heart is basically a better version of your backyard,” EEG’s Chief Marketing Officer Bryan Bass told Phoenix New Times in February.“It takes the energy and fun that EEG is known for and puts a different spin on it. It’s a little more relaxed and more casual.”
Backyard is set to open in Gilbert in the first week of September in time for the launch of the NFL season.
"It’s thrilling to introduce the latest iteration of our popular Backyard concept to the Gilbert community,” EEG co-owner Les Corieri said in a news release. “We’ve enjoyed many years with Sandbar, but it’s time to elevate the experience, and Backyard Gilbert does just that with exceptional food, drink, sports, and entertainment."
Backyard
1975 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert
Opening in early September