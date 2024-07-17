 Backyard to replace closed Sandbar location in Gilbert | Phoenix New Times
Backyard to replace former Sandbar in Gilbert

The last location of Sandbar closed earlier this summer. Now, its replacement has been announced.
July 17, 2024
Backyard will soon replace the last location of Sandbar in Gilbert.
Backyard will soon replace the last location of Sandbar in Gilbert. Evening Entertainment Group
After five years in business, the last remaining location of Sandbar closed in Gilbert earlier this summer. Now, its parent company Evening Entertainment Group, has announced its replacement.

Sandbar will soon become the Valley's second location of Backyard.

The move comes during an evolution for EEG. Over the past few years, the company closed Sandbar locations in Desert Ridge, Chandler and Paradise Valley. The Desert Ridge location underwent a $5 million transformation and became the Valley's first location of Backyard. And now, a similar fate is slated for the Gilbert restaurant and bar.

Backyard launched in Texas, with locations in Dallas and Fort Worth, before coming to the Valley. It's an indoor-outdoor concept that centers around sports and yard games.

“The Backyard concept at its heart is basically a better version of your backyard,” EEG’s Chief Marketing Officer Bryan Bass told Phoenix New Times in February.“It takes the energy and fun that EEG is known for and puts a different spin on it. It’s a little more relaxed and more casual.”

Backyard launched in Texas and the Gilbert location will be the chain's fourth restaurant.
The food menu offers classic American bar food options and sharable appetizers such as Backyard Nachos, smashed burgers and flatbreads plus specials including homemade meatloaf and turkey pot pie. The drinks list focuses on beer and summery cocktails. Wine and non-alcoholic options are also available.

Backyard is set to open in Gilbert in the first week of September in time for the launch of the NFL season.

"It’s thrilling to introduce the latest iteration of our popular Backyard concept to the Gilbert community,” EEG co-owner Les Corieri said in a news release. “We’ve enjoyed many years with Sandbar, but it’s time to elevate the experience, and Backyard Gilbert does just that with exceptional food, drink, sports, and entertainment."

Backyard

1975 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert
Opening in early September
