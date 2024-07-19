Grand Avenue taproom The Wayward set to close this fall

The bar and community hangout space opened in 2020 and it serves customers inside its retrofitted historic taproom and outside on a large patio surrounded by fellow small businesses.
The bar's unique vibe suits Grand Avenue's quirky scene, blending exposed brick and wooden accents with bright artwork from local creatives. Dogs can often be found hanging out on the patio as their owner sips beers under the shade panels.
Maudie's, a queer-centered natural wine pop-up.
"We are incredibly saddened to share this news with everyone," a post on The Wayward's Instagram page shared on Friday afternoon, "but we will be closing our doors in September."
The post went on to explain that the building's landlords "have decided to go in a different direction."
"We want to thank everyone who has supported us throughout the years," the post reads. "We've loved sharing our space with our customers and we wouldn't have made it a success without y'all."
The post hints at future possibilities, saying "when some doors close others open," and "Stay tuned to what's next!" No further details have yet been shared.
"We loved being your neighbors!" wrote Eleven10 Moto Garage. Monsoon Market shared "we are going to throw a tantrum." The Hungry Homie, the chef and owner of Snap Back Pizzeria directly across the street, shared a single broken heart emoji.
Thanks to the post providing a few weeks of advance notice, customers have a little time to stop by for a last pint or two at the cozy Grand Avenue spot.