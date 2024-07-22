 Tempe The Picklemall indoor pickleball facility location closes | Phoenix New Times
Pickleball facility The Picklemall closes Tempe location after a year

The indoor pickleball space inside Arizona Mills will move its operation to East Mesa.
July 22, 2024
The Picklemall opened in Tempe on Aug. 5, 2023.
The Picklemall opened in Tempe on Aug. 5, 2023. Courtesy of Picklemall
Less than a year after it opened its doors, The Picklemall, an indoor pickleball facility at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe, is closing.

The facility, which lost its lease, will host a goodbye event at 8 p.m. Monday.

A note on the website reads in part, "It is with profound sadness that we share the news of Picklemall's unexpected closure due to the termination of our lease by Arizona Mills. Despite our best efforts to find a new home in time, we have not been successful.

"Your unwavering support and vibrant energy have made Picklemall a special place, and it pains us deeply to say goodbye to our beloved community. However, this isn't the end, but rather the beginning of an exciting new chapter."

Picklemall's programs and events will now take place at Arizona Athletic Grounds, which is located at 6321 S. Ellsworth Road, Mesa. The facility has 41 outdoor pickleball courts and plans are in the works to add covered, cooled courts and indoor courts.

The website announcement explained, "Our vision is to create a more dynamic and enriching environment, complete with expanded food, beverage and entertainment options. This move will allow us to foster an even stronger, more connected pickleball community in the greater East Valley."

The Picklemall opened Aug. 5, 2023. The 104,000 square-foot, 16 championship-style court facility was located in the At Home space on the east side of the shopping center near Ross.
