Mesa's HandleBar Diner has closed. Here's what we know

The diner’s operators took to social media on Friday, sharing that the building's owners had “chosen to close the diner effective immediately” and called the closure “quite a surprise to Chasie and Kevin,” referring to Chasie Womack, who currently runs the diner, and her partner Kevin McMillen.
Eastmark posted a statement from its developer, saying that the closure of the eatery was a “strategic decision” but one that it would be temporary, with plans to unveil an “improved experience” in the fall.
“As the owner of The HandleBar Diner, we want to ensure that our vision of providing the community a chef-run farm-to-table eatery is fun and memorable for all who visit Eastmark,” the statement said. “This temporary closure will allow us to focus on restructuring operations to restore our vision and upgrade your dining experience.”
Requests for comments from the owner and operators have not yet been returned and HandleBar's website confirms "we are not commenting on the action at this time."
How HandleBar has evolvedHandleBar Diner opened in 2017 near Ray Road and Inspirian Parkway, the first restaurant in the southeast Mesa development Eastmark. Led by chef Adam Allison, then known for the food truck Left Coast Burrito Co., the midcentury, candy cane-striped eatery served a blend of Southern and Southwestern riffs on diner classics all day.
Shortly after opening, the similarities, from the setup of a twee vintage eatery and expansive patio to the culinary inspiration, drew accusations of copying downtown Phoenix eatery Welcome Diner. At the time, Welcome was helmed by chef Michael Babcock and housed in what is now Sidewinder, on Roosevelt and Tenth streets.
“Both Valentines are painted the original Valentine colors,” Babcock said in an email to Phoenix New Times in 2017. “To the average customer and the die-hard Welcome fan both, the building, the aesthetics, the color palette and the menu are all things they have associated with Welcome Diner. It didn’t help that Handlebar described itself as a Southern-inspired, Southwestern-executed diner, which is something we are known for.”
Allison had referred to HandleBar as “the same model as the Welcome Diner,” but also insisted that “there was never a plan to create another Welcome Diner.”
After those initial social media rumblings, things evolved for both restaurants.
Welcome Diner moved to its current, larger location near Pierce and Tenth streets in 2018. Babcock left Welcome Diner in 2019. Meanwhile, in 2023, Chasie Womack took over HandleBar Diner. Allison remained involved as a minority stakeholder and mentor to Womack, according to HandleBar’s website.
Womack was “moving forward with a new look, new menu and new staff for 2024,” the website previously said. “She hopes to have the Diner operating at extended hours, employing the youth in the neighborhood and serving the greater Eastmark area with great, clean, yummy food.”
For now, Mesa diners will have to wait to see what the future holds for the space. The diner's post shared both gratitude and concern.
“We have enjoyed serving you and employing your kids,” the HandleBar Facebook post read. “There are 30 kids without jobs that live in the neighborhood now so please keep them in mind.”