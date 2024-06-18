Dirtbag's coming to Phoenix. What to know about the Tucson dive

The long-standing hangout on the northeast corner of UA campus has been serving students and sports fans for over three decades. Regulars of the aptly named spot are called "baggers."
Dirtbag's drinks menu, dubbed the "Buzz Factor," features a selection of shots, many with risqué names. There's the Cocaine Shooter, made with vodka, raspberry liqueur and grapefruit juice; the Mind Eraser, which is "a three-layered shot that's sucked through a straw"; and the Sicilian Whore, a pitcher of shots made up of "eight exotic liquors with a pineapple flair." Other shots include the Nasty Girl Scout and the Red-Headed Slut.
Although the bar's website says, "Dirtbag’s is a place for family and friends," it's probably best to leave your parents or kids at home.
Dirtbag's will take over the recently closed restaurant and bar The Spot at Arcadia. The Spot served dinner and drinks during the week and bottomless brunch on the weekends. After offering Father's Day specials just days ago, the restaurant posted an announcement to its social media pages on Monday, confirming that the closure is "effective immediately."
"The rumors are true, folks. The Spot at Arcadia is closing its doors for good," the post reads. "But do not fret, a new kid is coming to town.
Concurrently, Dirtbag's launched an Instagram page for its new Phoenix location, which so far, has shared a single post with an expected opening date. Dirtbag's is scheduled to open in the fall.
"Get ready to relive your glory days without the 8am classes," the post reads. "Dirtbag's Phoenix is on its way to Arcadia. Dirtburger anyone?"
Dirtbag's
Opening this fall
4801 E. Indian School Road