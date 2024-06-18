 Phoenix location of Dirtbag's dive bar coming soon | Phoenix New Times
Dirtbag's coming to Phoenix. What to know about the Tucson dive

The rowdy college bar will replace The Spot, a now-closed Arcadia restaurant.
June 18, 2024
Tucson college bar Dirtbag's is opening a new location in Phoenix.
Tirion Boan
Mention the name Dirtbag's to a group of Tucson transplants or University of Arizona alumni, and you'll likely get one of two reactions: Some love this frat boy-frequented dive; others may cringe.

The long-standing hangout on the northeast corner of UA campus has been serving students and sports fans for over three decades. Regulars of the aptly named spot are called "baggers."

Dirtbag's drinks menu, dubbed the "Buzz Factor," features a selection of shots, many with risqué names. There's the Cocaine Shooter, made with vodka, raspberry liqueur and grapefruit juice; the Mind Eraser, which is "a three-layered shot that's sucked through a straw"; and the Sicilian Whore, a pitcher of shots made up of "eight exotic liquors with a pineapple flair." Other shots include the Nasty Girl Scout and the Red-Headed Slut.

Although the bar's website says, "Dirtbag’s is a place for family and friends," it's probably best to leave your parents or kids at home.

Dirtbag's is joining other small businesses in Citrus Plaza on Indian School Road.
Tirion Boan
Now, Dirtbag's is writing its next chapter, which includes an expansion to Phoenix. But the new location won't land where one might expect. The rowdy bar isn't moving into Old Town Scottsdale or finding its next batch of student customers in Tempe. Instead, its address will be in the Arcadia area.

Dirtbag's will take over the recently closed restaurant and bar The Spot at Arcadia. The Spot served dinner and drinks during the week and bottomless brunch on the weekends. After offering Father's Day specials just days ago, the restaurant posted an announcement to its social media pages on Monday, confirming that the closure is "effective immediately."

"The rumors are true, folks. The Spot at Arcadia is closing its doors for good," the post reads. "But do not fret, a new kid is coming to town.

Concurrently, Dirtbag's launched an Instagram page for its new Phoenix location, which so far, has shared a single post with an expected opening date. Dirtbag's is scheduled to open in the fall.

"Get ready to relive your glory days without the 8am classes," the post reads. "Dirtbag's Phoenix is on its way to Arcadia. Dirtburger anyone?"

Dirtbag's

Opening this fall
4801 E. Indian School Road
