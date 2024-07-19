 Chantico Mexican restaurant has closed in Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Chantico has closed on Camelback. Here's what we know

The modern Mexican eatery quietly closed after more than three years. It's now listed for sale.
July 19, 2024
Chantico served Mexico City-inspired eats in stylish digs on Camelback Road. The restaurant is now closed.
Chantico served Mexico City-inspired eats in stylish digs on Camelback Road. The restaurant is now closed. Tirion Boan
Share this:
Chantico, the stylish modern Mexican restaurant on Camelback Road has quietly closed in uptown Phoenix “until further notice,” according to its social media. Out front, a Restaurant Brokers sign is visible, advertising the space as “available.”

The brainchild of chef and owner Walter Sterling, the restaurant opened near 11th Street amid the pandemic in October 2020. The cuisine took inspiration from Mexico City and was served in a well-designed space that felt like a visit to a resort, featuring rattan, sandy wood tones and greenery, as well as an expansive outdoor patio space.

The reason for the closure was not shared online and requests for comment were not returned. The restaurant’s voicemail notes that reservations are not currently being accepted and refers customers to an email address. The restaurant’s website is offline. Yelp and Google list Chantico as “temporarily closed.” An employee at Starlite BBQ, a sibling restaurant of Chantico, confirmed the closure.

click to enlarge
Signs at the now-closed Chantico.
Sara Crocker
“Sorry we have closed until further notice,” a sign taped to a window of the restaurant reads in part.

A listing on Restaurant Brokers, which showcases restaurants and bars available for sale or lease, matches Chantico’s location. The entry describes a “high volume beautiful restaurant with real estate” with an asking price of $5.2 million.

“A fantastically beautiful, absolutely state-of-the-art facility that incorporates magnificent design features with a fantastic patio, awesome bar, contemporary decor, quality furnishings and the kind of kitchen most chefs can only dream about. This is the kind of truly unbelievable restaurant package that rarely comes around,” the listing says.

click to enlarge
The large restaurant had many different seating areas where sipping a cocktail felt like a visit to a resort right along a busy stretch of Camelback Road.
Tirion Boan
Chantico was among Phoenix New Times’ best new restaurants of 2020 and received other accolades including Best Ceviche in 2022, Best Trendy Mexican Restaurant in 2021 and a top spot for guacamole. Chantico’s sibling restaurants include Scottsdale’s Starlite BBQ, midtown Phoenix’s Ocotillo and its backyard bar Sidecar Social Club.

Chantico is available to “continue with the current brand or take advantage of this spectacular facilities and location,” according to the Restaurant Broker’s listing, which also notes the location’s current annual revenues are $3.4 million.

“Serious and qualified inquiries only,” the entry says.

Chantico

1051 E. Camelback Road
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
Contact: Sara Crocker
Backyard to replace former Sandbar in Gilbert

Food & Drink News

Backyard to replace former Sandbar in Gilbert

By Tirion Boan
Mesa’s HandleBar Diner has closed. Here’s what we know

Food & Drink News

Mesa’s HandleBar Diner has closed. Here’s what we know

By Sara Crocker
2 Phoenix spots named among best Black-owned restaurants in U.S.

Food & Drink News

2 Phoenix spots named among best Black-owned restaurants in U.S.

By Tirion Boan
Fundraisers try to save historic Bergies house from demolition in Gilbert

Food & Drink News

Fundraisers try to save historic Bergies house from demolition in Gilbert

By Sara Crocker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation