 Century Grand named one of North America's 50 Best Bars | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Century Grand named one of North America's 50 best bars

Make your reservations fast, seats at this prime Phoenix drinking destination keep getting hotter.
April 24, 2024
Platform 18 is located inside Century Grand, a multi-concept space that was named one of North America's 50 best bars.
Platform 18 is located inside Century Grand, a multi-concept space that was named one of North America's 50 best bars. Barter & Shake Cocktail Entertainment
Share this:
One of metro Phoenix's best cocktail bars has once again earned top national recognition. Century Grand was named number 36 on the 2024 list of North America's 50 Best Bars.

Century Grand is located on Indian School Road in the Arcadia area and is a multi-concept space with three bars inside. Ship-themed UnderTow resides in the front of the space, the apothecary-inspired Grey Hen Rx serves drinks toward the back and parked right inside the building is Platform 18, a cocktail bar housed inside a replica Presidential Pullman train car. Outside of the train, customers wait on a platform for their tables, and listen as the train horn sounds.

Each of the bars is an immersive experience complete with a narrative origin story that invites customers to go on a journey. Platform 18 recently updated its menu and now takes travelers through New York City. The train's windows, which are screens showing the landscape theoretically passing by, previously displayed scenes from the bayous of New Orleans and Colorado's snowy mountains.

"Century Grand boasts one of the most unusual concepts on the North American bar scene," the 50 Best Bars award listing explains. "But Century Grand is more than just a visual theme. Jason Asher and Jax Donahue have also crafted a world-class bar programme built around culinary roots and narrative structure."

The list is part of The World's 50 Best Bars list, an annually published ranking compiled by nearly 700 beverage experts from around the world. The international list was founded in 2009 and has expanded over the years to include regional bar lists as well as restaurant and hotel rankings.

Handshake Speakeasy, a bar located in Mexico City, took the top spot on this year's list of North America's 50 Best Bars. Of the top five, two are located in Mexico City and three are in New York City. Century Grand is the only bar from Arizona to make the list.

Century Grand was recognized last year as well, and made the list at number 48. This year's jump of 12 spots is in line with the bar's rise in national recognition. In July, Century Grand was named the Best U.S. Cocktail Bar at the 2023 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards.

So make your reservations fast, tickets for the train sell out quickly and seats at this prime Phoenix drinking destination keep getting hotter.

Century Grand

3626 E. Indian School Road
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Tirion Boan is the food editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
Merkin Vineyards abruptly closes Scottsdale tasting room and restaurant

Food & Drink News

Merkin Vineyards abruptly closes Scottsdale tasting room and restaurant

By Georgann Yara
Owners of The Churchill, Driftwood Coffee to bring new food hall to Peoria

Business

Owners of The Churchill, Driftwood Coffee to bring new food hall to Peoria

By Lauren Topor
10 great Phoenix sports bars to catch the big game

Food & Drink News

10 great Phoenix sports bars to catch the big game

By Tirion Boan and Sara Crocker
A new cocktail bar lands in Scottsdale. Meet The Goose

Cocktails

A new cocktail bar lands in Scottsdale. Meet The Goose

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation