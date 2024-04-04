West Valley brewer opens business casual speakeasy Barley & Smoke

When the space next to Peoria Artisan Brewery came available in the summer of 2022, brewpub co-owner Matt Frosch saw an opportunity to provide another option for his guests – an elevated speakeasy and chef’s table.
Barley & Smoke opened on Wednesday, hidden within the brewpub. Frosch says the addition of the intimate 30-seat space, which serves craft cocktails, an “eclectic” wine list and globally-influenced small plates and entrees, will create a “dining experience.”
“Barley & Smoke is completely open to the kitchen and the bar,” Frosch says. “You’re right there in front of the action.”
Peoria Artisan Brewery opened in 2013, originally in Litchfield Park before moving to its current location in Peoria in 2015. The casual neighborhood spot serves new American gastropub fare along with a seasonal lineup of craft beers brewed onsite on its five-barrel system.
Stretching beyond Peoria Artisan’s gastropub fare, Barley & Smoke’s small plate options include oysters served with bone marrow jam and gin and tonic mignonette, ribeye tartare and housemade bread served with a candle made from beef tallow. Among the entrees are a charred octopus in a Calabrian chile brodo, a short rib ragu served over pappardelle and mussels with nduja, fennel, preserved tomato and grilled bread.
At the bar, whiskey, scotch, tequila and mezcal will be emphasized. Frosch says he has focused on high-end but harder-to-find distillers, such as Mezcal Carreño, a long-standing family-owned mezcal maker from Oaxaca that entered the U.S. market via Phoenix in 2019. He also sought out less expected wines, such as French pinot noirs from Burgundy in addition to familiar options from California.
The owner says this will mean some education with guests, but adds “that’s also the fun part when we can tell that story.”
Forsch notes that pairing dinners with distillers and vintners are already in the works.
Barley & Smoke’s cocktail list riffs on classics, such as the B&S 75. The play on a French 75 uses cardamom-infused gin, rosemary simple syrup, grapefruit and sparkling wine. El Hefe Grande is a bacanora-based drink, featuring Cointreau, limoncello, charred lemon juice and agave with black lava salt.
There is also a business casual dress code at Barley & Smoke. That means no ballcaps, shorts or flip-flops are allowed. Attire such as jeans, polos and button-downs are OK.
While the speakeasy doesn’t require a password, Frosch hints that there is a secret entry via the brewpub. Guests will check in at the host stand at Peoria Artisan, but Frosch isn’t sharing what the passageway between the pub and the speakeasy is like.
“I can’t let all the cats out of the bag,” he says.
The speakeasy will be open Wednesday through Saturday evenings and will also be available to rent for private events.
“We wanted to take the opportunity to expand our footprint so that we could expand our services to our guests,” he says.
In addition to this new space, Frosch says Peoria Artisan has expanded its kitchen and brewery storage, allowing 16 craft beers to be on tap at all times to "maintain a variety for our customers,” he says.
Frosch says that with Barley & Smoke, he’s looking forward to providing a more elevated dining option that’s less prevalent in the West Valley.
“We get to bring that to the people that live and work in our community," he says. "That, to me, is the most exciting part about it."
Barley & Smoke opened on Wednesday, hidden within the brewpub. Frosch says the addition of the intimate 30-seat space, which serves craft cocktails, an “eclectic” wine list and globally-influenced small plates and entrees, will create a “dining experience.”
“Barley & Smoke is completely open to the kitchen and the bar,” Frosch says. “You’re right there in front of the action.”
Peoria Artisan Brewery opened in 2013, originally in Litchfield Park before moving to its current location in Peoria in 2015. The casual neighborhood spot serves new American gastropub fare along with a seasonal lineup of craft beers brewed onsite on its five-barrel system.
What’s on the menu?The food at Barley & Smoke will be overseen by Peoria Artisan’s Executive Chef Michael Mahalick.
Stretching beyond Peoria Artisan’s gastropub fare, Barley & Smoke’s small plate options include oysters served with bone marrow jam and gin and tonic mignonette, ribeye tartare and housemade bread served with a candle made from beef tallow. Among the entrees are a charred octopus in a Calabrian chile brodo, a short rib ragu served over pappardelle and mussels with nduja, fennel, preserved tomato and grilled bread.
At the bar, whiskey, scotch, tequila and mezcal will be emphasized. Frosch says he has focused on high-end but harder-to-find distillers, such as Mezcal Carreño, a long-standing family-owned mezcal maker from Oaxaca that entered the U.S. market via Phoenix in 2019. He also sought out less expected wines, such as French pinot noirs from Burgundy in addition to familiar options from California.
The owner says this will mean some education with guests, but adds “that’s also the fun part when we can tell that story.”
Forsch notes that pairing dinners with distillers and vintners are already in the works.
Barley & Smoke’s cocktail list riffs on classics, such as the B&S 75. The play on a French 75 uses cardamom-infused gin, rosemary simple syrup, grapefruit and sparkling wine. El Hefe Grande is a bacanora-based drink, featuring Cointreau, limoncello, charred lemon juice and agave with black lava salt.
Reservations and business casual attire requiredFrosch says reservations will be required to visit the intimate space. Diners will have a time limit of two hours for their meal and drinks.
There is also a business casual dress code at Barley & Smoke. That means no ballcaps, shorts or flip-flops are allowed. Attire such as jeans, polos and button-downs are OK.
While the speakeasy doesn’t require a password, Frosch hints that there is a secret entry via the brewpub. Guests will check in at the host stand at Peoria Artisan, but Frosch isn’t sharing what the passageway between the pub and the speakeasy is like.
“I can’t let all the cats out of the bag,” he says.
The speakeasy will be open Wednesday through Saturday evenings and will also be available to rent for private events.
“We wanted to take the opportunity to expand our footprint so that we could expand our services to our guests,” he says.
In addition to this new space, Frosch says Peoria Artisan has expanded its kitchen and brewery storage, allowing 16 craft beers to be on tap at all times to "maintain a variety for our customers,” he says.
Frosch says that with Barley & Smoke, he’s looking forward to providing a more elevated dining option that’s less prevalent in the West Valley.
“We get to bring that to the people that live and work in our community," he says. "That, to me, is the most exciting part about it."