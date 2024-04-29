Who's the mastermind behind Huarachis' exceptional cocktails? Meet Jesse Knox

click to enlarge Knox notes that the Horchata Punch is one of the drinks that customers often feel a nostalgic connection towards. Tirion Boan

The fine art of crafting cocktails

click to enlarge “The drink is simple, but the way he puts it together sets it apart,” Andrade says of Knox's take on a paloma. Cassie Brucci Evoking memories with each sip From his childhood, Knox recalls specific memories of his mother making aguas frescas at home, procuring and preparing fresh fruits to create homemade drinks for his family.



While unaware at the time, these memories proved to be formative experiences for Knox. He notes that watching her inadvertently inspired his creativity around cocktails.



“I joke that I’m pretty much doing the same thing, but the ingredients are just a little more expensive,” he says.



Although Knox often uses upscale ingredients, he’s still conscious of incorporating some things from his childhood whenever possible.



“We make a cantaloupe fresca; it’s staying on the menu because it’s what my mom used to make,” he says.



“If you can bring a core memory to somebody when they eat or drink something, it will stay in their memory forever,” he says.



Huarachis Taqueria

814 N. Central Ave.



After working at Sidecar Social Club, Knox was ready to level up his cocktail knowledge. He took a job as a barback at Little Rituals, which eventually led to a bartender position. This experience proved to be invaluable to his career.“I had a wonderful mentor who was very knowledgeable and taught me a lot about how to approach cocktails in a different way,” Knox says.After years of working as a bartender, this is the first time Knox is in charge of creating an entire bar menu. He was ready to take on the challenge immediately.“I already had a bunch of cocktail recipes. I like to keep a notepad to jot down any ideas I get,” he says.One of the first recipes added to the menu was the Horchata Punch, a take on a clarified milk punch. Knox first created this drink at Little Rituals as a rotating special. When he landed at Huarachis, he knew it would be a perfect fit for the core lineup.Like traditional horchata, Knox starts by steeping rice and cinnamon in liquid (in this instance, a mix of Hennessy and house rum). To keep the drink vegan, he uses cream of coconut in place of condensed milk, boiling it for two hours to achieve a rich caramelization.To finish it off, he adds Licor 43 and chai before the clarification process begins. What results is a smooth, spiced drink that closely mimics the mouthfeel of a standard milk punch, sans dairy.For the rest of the menu, Knox landed on a mix of original creations and classic cocktails, with each drink incorporating some sort of special process to elevate the overall flavor profile.Take La Mariposa, a riff on a paloma, as an example. Originally creating the recipe with grapefruit Jarritos soda, he became unsatisfied by its lack of complexity. Rather than find a different type of soda, he took some creative liberties.After adding tequila, acid-adjusted grapefruit juice, cinnamon and salt to the Jarritos, he re-bottles the mixture to allow the entire solution to become effervescent. It’s served with half a lime to make the flavors in this light and refreshing cocktail pop.“The drink is simple, but the way he puts it together sets it apart,” Andrade says.There’s also Knox’s personal favorite, the De La Tierra, which translates to “from the earth." Knox starts with a mushroom fat-washed bacanora, using oyster mushrooms to mirror the main ingredient in the Fried Hongos taco.Once the bacanora is ready, he combines it with Rucolino, an Italian liqueur made from arugula leaves, and tarragon-infused sweet vermouth. The cocktail is poured over ice and served with an olive. The finished product is a slightly bitter yet earthy cocktail akin to a negroni, and fitting of its name.While Knox hesitates to call these cocktails “high-end,” he acknowledges the above-average attention to detail that makes the drinks shine.“At the end of the day, we're just trying to have fun. But we do think about it a little more than the average person,” he says.