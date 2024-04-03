 2 Phoenix chefs named finalists in the 2024 James Beard Awards | Phoenix New Times
2 Phoenix chefs named finalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards

After a total snub last year, Phoenix is back in the game at the James Beard Awards.
April 3, 2024
Grill master Rene Andrade of Bacanora was nominated for Best Chef Southwest. JM Photo
On Wednesday morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the finalists for its 2024 awards. Two chefs from across the Valley made the cut.

The semifinalists were announced on Jan. 24 and 12 Arizona chefs and restaurants made the first round. But as the pool of potential award-winners narrows, our local group has whittled down to two.

Last year, the James Beard Awards shut out Arizona after an initially strong start. In 2023, the foundation named 12 local semifinalists, but then zero nominees. We dubbed it the year's biggest snub.

This year, we also started with 12 semifinalists, but unlike last year, the race toward the finish line continues. The winners will be crowned at a ceremony held on June 10.

Crystal Kass has been honing her craft in the Valley for years. She now crafts exceptional pastries at Valentine.
Melissa Fossom

2024 James Beard Award finalists in Arizona

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Crystal Kass, Valentine

Pastry chef Crystal Kass is the mastermind and skilled baker behind the rotating line of pastries and sweets at Melrose district sweetheart Valentine. She was a semifinalist in the same category in 2023.


Best Chef - Southwest: Rene Andrade, Bacanora

Chef Rene Andrade has made a meteoric rise to fame over the last few years, since he opened his tiny Sonoran restaurant Bacanora on Grand Avenue in 2021. Even now, three years after it opened, reservations sell out at the start of every month and are some of the hottest tickets in town. Andrade is known for bringing classic Sonoran recipes to the masses along with decadent options such as massive, and equally expensive, steaks. Almost everything at his restaurant gets a kiss of fire. And Andrade isn't slowing down. In December 2023, he opened the more casual walk-in-only taqueria Huarachis in downtown Phoenix.

Andrade received a James Beard nomination for Bacanora as Best New Restaurant in 2022. In a 2023 triple-nomination, he along with chefs Derek Christensen and Roberto Centeno were semifinalists for Best Chef, Southwest. Phoenix New Times named Bacanora its Best Restaurant for 2023.
