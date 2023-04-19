Got the Munchies? 8 Phoenix Spots for Satisfying Snacks When You’re Stoned

Like most holidays, 4/20 is replete with food traditions and tropes – albeit often unsatisfying convenience store or drive-thru fare.
But it doesn't have to be that way. For this year’s big cannabis celebration, treat your tastebuds at one of these eight places around the Valley when the munchies inevitably strike, marijuana-induced or not.
This downtown plant-based taco shop riffs on some of the most craveable drive-thru favorites of a certain big taco chain – think Crunchwraps, Cheezy Gordita Crunchies, and Chalupas – made with Impossible meat, housemade sauces, and vegan queso. Dos Pink Tacos also offers burritos, tacos on its signature pink tortillas, and Avo Nugz – slices of fried avocado with your choice of dipping sauce. Chill on the back patio of this Roosevelt Row bungalow or take it to-go.
Ziggy’s Magic Pizza Shop and its sister pinball-themed bar Stardust Pinbar take their interstellar vibe from “Starman” David Bowie. The pie shop is also a retro New York-style pizzeria, serving large slices, whole pies, wings, and garlic knots from the same downtown building as popular concert venue The Van Buren. If you’re looking to keep your stoner eats on brand, try the Pineapple Express, with tomato sauce, pineapple, fresh jalapenos, pepperoni, and mozzarella. Shake off your impending food coma at Stardust by playing classic pinball machines or taking a spin on the illuminated disco dancefloor.
Chickadees had us at “cup of chicken” – a soda cup overflowing with popcorn chicken, served plain or dipped in any of the restaurant's housemade sauces. But there’s more to the Old Town Scottsdale chicken and fries joint, including caramel churros and chorizo breakfast burritos. Bonus: Chickadees stays up late, serving until 3 a.m. daily.
ATL WingsMultiple LocationsThis family-owned wing spot has grown to 22 locations around the Valley, serving dry-rubbed and sauced wings. Recently, ATL Wings took over the kitchen at Mint Cafe, tossing flats and drums with Angry Errl, Mint Cafe’s line of THC-infused hot sauces. While there won’t be any infused sauces at ATL Wings on April 20, there will be plenty of satisfying selections. Try the red hot or barbecue sauces on your wings or tenders. ATL Wings also serves sandwiches, deep-fried biscuits with honey, and Kool-Aid.
Dos Pink Tacos719 East Roosevelt Street
Ziggy’s Magic Pizza Shop401 West Van Buren Street
Cheba HutMultiple LocationsThe “toasted subs” chain has centered its entire brand around cannabis culture. Despite leaning into the cliches, including boasting a 4/20 countdown clock, Cheba Hut was named the New Times’ Best Stoner Hangout because its sandwiches, loaded nachos, and crispy cereal bars always satisfy. And, to celebrate the upcoming occasion, Cheba Hut offers $4.20 “nugs,” its 4-inch subs, on April 20.
Desert Drinks & Exotics1902 East McDowell RoadElevate your convenience store game by trying snacks, candies, and drinks from Desert Drinks & Exotics, a local market that imports salty, sweet, and savory goods boasting unique flavors from around the world. Try a Hershey’s mochi chocolate chip cookie from Korea, wasabi mayo-flavored Lay’s from Thailand, or mojito-flavored 7Up from France. Feeling adventurous? Desert Drinks & Exotics also offers mystery boxes filled with a variety of treats. You can shop in-store, or plan ahead with next-day delivery.
Paradise Valley Burger Co.
4001 East Bell Road #102The over-the-top burger and shake place that made a buzz with features on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and Man v. Food is ready to crush your cravings with guilty pleasures like its Brulee Burger. The quarter-pound burger is layered with bacon, Havarti cheese, a perfectly fried egg, and pickled onions before it's topped with a burnt sugar-crusted bun. Paradise Valley Burger Co.’s special 4/20 menu will also return to ring in the holiday and the opening of its second location in Tempe. Returning menu favorites include Nugs, or brown sugar and cumin dusted deep-fried Brussels sprouts, and southwest egg roll “Pre-Rolls” with shredded brisket and smoked ham hocks.
815 East Baseline Road, Tempe
Chin Up Donuts
7325 East Frank Lloyd Wright, #103, Scottsdale
7021 East Main Street, ScottsdaleChin Up Donuts asks a very important, if not rhetorical question on its website: “If you're going to eat a doughnut, might as well go all out, right?” On any day, that answer is “yes.” On 4/20, that answer is “hell yes.” The bakery – the New Times' favorite for doughnuts – offers made-from-scratch brioche-style confections, infusing a range of flavors, from familiar Oreo or lemon poppy to unique options like lavender or spicy-sweet Sriracha. Check their weekly rotation of specialty doughnuts, like the Whiskey Pigness featuring a maple glaze topped with bacon caramelized in whiskey and brown sugar, or the mac and cheese fritter covered in a cheese sauce glaze. Chin Up also recently celebrated the grand opening of its second store, located in Old Town Scottsdale, on April 1.
Chickadees4441 North Buckboard Trail
