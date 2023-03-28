Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Pot Wings and Biscuits Conquer Cannabis Kitchen in Tempe for a Cause

March 28, 2023 10:13AM

ATL Wings employees said the special event at Mint in Tempe was less like going to work and more like a fun party in the kitchen.
ATL Wings employees said the special event at Mint in Tempe was less like going to work and more like a fun party in the kitchen. Elias Weiss
When a wings spot and a cannabis cafe combine forces, it’s a wing-wing situation.

The family-owned restaurant ATL Wings, based in Chandler, spread its wings and fried over the weekend as the company’s chicken gurus took over the Mint Cafe kitchen in Tempe.

Owned by Mint Cannabis, the cafe has teamed with other culinary staples of Phoenix in the past — Cheba Hut Toasted Subs and Ziggy’s Magic Pizza Shop — to dish up enticing edibles for stoners in the south Valley.

But its latest partnership with ATL Wings, which served THC-infused hot wings and heavenly honey biscuits on Friday and Saturday, did more than delight fried food fanatics. The pair of retailers donated a percentage of the proceeds to a local retired law enforcement officer, Jeff Perry, who is battling terminal cancer.

Perry is part of the Mesa chapter of the Shotgun Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, a Maricopa County nonprofit for active and retired police officers, firefighters, members of the military, and other first responders.

When the poultry professionals discussed teaming up, Mint’s chief branding officer, Pablo Palomino, said, “Let’s wing it!”

Since 2017, Mint Cannabis has become a staple of community service, regularly appearing at the Guadalupe Car Show and sometimes handing out $1,000 checks to needy families in the neighborhood.

“We love partnering with local businesses because that’s how we get in front of people and show them who we are and what we’re all about,” Palomino said. “We love getting out in the community.”

Mint currently employs nearly 500 people. Its flagship store in Tempe features not only the nation’s first cannabis kitchen of its kind but also the first drive-thru in the Valley. It's also the first and only dispensary in Arizona to be open 24 hours a day.
click to enlarge
ATL Wings employees took over the Mint Cafe kitchen in Tempe on March 24-25 serving delicious fried biscuits and wings.
Elias Weiss

Going Green

The cannabis culinarians donned green T-shirts adorned with cartoon chickens as they prepared ATL-style dry rub wings, lemon pepper dry rub wings, chef’s special red hot wings, and honey habanero BBQ wings. They also offered fried biscuits — crispy on the outside, flaky on the inside — sprinkled with a sweet dusting of powdered sugar and cinnamon and served with a syringe of savory THC-infused honey butter sauce.

“A lot of people know us for having the best wings in town, and a lot of people smoke weed,” said Mike Kirksey, who has owned and operated ATL Wings with his wife, Cianna, since 2012. “So they want to incorporate it and get some infused wings.”

A serving of hot wings contained 100 milligrams of THC, while each biscuit contained 10 milligrams. The wings were paired with the Mint Cafe’s proprietary line of infused hot sauces, Angry Errl, which is available in Mild Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, Chamoy, Louisiana’s Favorite, Dabatio, and Sriracha.

“This is a whole different market that we haven’t tapped into,” Cianna Kirksey said. “A lot of customers come in here who may have never heard of ATL Wings or never even tried it.”

Although recreational cannabis has been legal in Arizona since 2021, there is still a lot of misinformation about edibles, according to the owners of both businesses. It’s something they hope their partnership will combat.

“It’s really about getting out there and making sure people lose that stigma about what cannabis is,” Palomino said. “We’re out in the community so that people won’t feel so apprehensive about it.”

ATL Wings received some criticism about its decision to try cooking with cannabis, but for the most part, the feedback overwhelmingly supportive, the Kirkseys said.

“We’re weed smokers, so we don’t care,” Cianna Kirksey said. “We [were] expecting a great turnout.”

And it was a great turnout. Lines snaked through the lobby of the dispensary on Friday and out the front door as customers, including Glendale resident Diana Balderas, waited eagerly to sample the picante provisions.

“I didn’t even know that was a thing, to be honest,” Balderas said. “When I heard about them, I needed to try some. It’s not just gummies anymore, it’s real food. Everyone loves gummies, but to actually eat something, that’s really cool.”

click to enlarge
For two days, Mint Cafe served THC-infused hot wings in several flavors.
Elias Weiss
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Elias Weiss is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times who covers everything from politics and sports to gambling and electric vehicles. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, he reported first for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and was managing editor of the Chatham Star-Tribune in Southern Virginia, where he covered politics and courts. In 2020, the Virginia Press Association awarded him first place in the categories of Government Writing and Breaking News Writing for non-daily newspapers statewide, and in 2021, the Virginia Press Association awarded him first place in the categories of Long-Form News Writing and Headline Writing. His Arizona politics coverage has been featured in The Daily Beast.
Contact: Elias Weiss

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation