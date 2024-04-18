Chompie's to host celebration of life for Lovey Borenstein this weekend

On April 5, the family announced that the founder and matriarch had died. This Saturday, one day before Borenstein's 90th birthday, Chompie's is holding a celebration of life and inviting customers to share their stories and memories over a bowl of matzo ball soup.
"Lovey loved everyone. Our one-of-a-kind mother, grandmother and great grandmother was the heart and soul of Chompie’s," Frank Lara, Director of Marketing for JRI Hospitality and a 42-year employee of Chompie’s, said in a news release.
"In her more than 40 years presiding over Chompie’s, she was renowned for making each and every customer, employee, vendor and supporter feel like they were a member of our family,” he said. “And to her, they absolutely were. She brought honesty and intimacy to every interaction. No one was quicker to provide a word of advice, support or, in some cases, a thought of course correction."
In 1979, the family opened Chompie's Bagel Factory at 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard. Over the years, the deli grew into a chain with stores in Phoenix, Chandler, Scottsdale and Glendale. Chompie's bread and bagels are sold at grocery stores all over town.
Borenstein was a staple at the restaurants, and was known to visit tables and chat with customers. The team say they plan to honor her through continuing that legacy.
“Although Lovey is no longer with us in person, her presence will always be felt through every detail in the restaurants and through every bagel and egg cream enjoyed by our loyal community," Lara said.
This weekend's memorial event will be held at the Phoenix Chompie's on Cactus Road and 32nd Street, near the original location. The event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. and guests are invited to share stories and enjoy appetizers and deserts.