Arizona Chefs Show Up Strong at the James Beard Awards 2023 Semifinals

click to enlarge Jenna Leurquin doing what she does best. JL Patisserie

click to enlarge Grill master Rene Andrade of Bacanora. JM Photo

click to enlarge Alex and Yotaka Martin run Lom Wong. Lom Wong

The James Beard Awards are often referred to as the Oscars of food. They are one of the highest honors a chef, baker, or restaurant can earn, and the competition is fierce.On Wednesday, January 25, the James Beard Foundation announced its semifinalist for the 2023 awards . Arizona chefs have a strong showing this year. Here's who made the cut, and is now in line for a possible 2023 win. Silvana Salcido Esparza of Barrio Cafe, Phoenix- Proper Meats + Provisions, Flagstaff- Christian Lowe, Shift Kitchen & Bar, Flagstaff JL Patisserie , Phoenix and Scottsdale- Crystal Kass, Valentine, Phoenix- Glai Baan, PhoenixRene Andrade and Roberto Centeno - Bacanora , PhoenixJaren Bates and Brett Vibber - The Table at Junipine, SedonaNephi Craig - Café Gozhóó, WhiteriverWendy Garcia - Tumerico, TucsonFernando Hernández - Testal, PhoenixYotaka and Alex Martin - Lom Wong, PhoenixThe semifinalists will be narrowed down into a list of finalists, announced on March 29, before the awards are given out at a ceremony on June 5.In the 2022 awards, Arizona chefs Chris Bianco and Don Guerra brought home medals.