Arizona Chefs Show Up Strong at the James Beard Awards 2023 Semifinals

January 25, 2023 9:50AM

Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza.
Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza. Zee Peralta
The James Beard Awards are often referred to as the Oscars of food. They are one of the highest honors a chef, baker, or restaurant can earn, and the competition is fierce.

click to enlarge
Jenna Leurquin doing what she does best.
JL Patisserie
On Wednesday, January 25, the James Beard Foundation announced its semifinalist for the 2023 awards. Arizona chefs have a strong showing this year. Here's who made the cut, and is now in line for a possible 2023 win.

Outstanding Chef - Silvana Salcido Esparza of Barrio Cafe, Phoenix

Outstanding Restaurant - Proper Meats + Provisions, Flagstaff

Emerging Chef - Christian Lowe, Shift Kitchen & Bar, Flagstaff

Outstanding Bakery - JL Patisserie, Phoenix and Scottsdale

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker - Crystal Kass, Valentine, Phoenix

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program - Glai Baan, Phoenix

click to enlarge
Grill master Rene Andrade of Bacanora.
JM Photo
Best Chef Southwest

Rene Andrade and Roberto Centeno - Bacanora, Phoenix

Jaren Bates and Brett Vibber - The Table at Junipine, Sedona

click to enlarge
Alex and Yotaka Martin run Lom Wong.
Lom Wong
Nephi Craig - Café Gozhóó, Whiteriver

Wendy Garcia - Tumerico, Tucson

Fernando Hernández - Testal, Phoenix

Yotaka and Alex Martin - Lom Wong, Phoenix

The semifinalists will be narrowed down into a list of finalists, announced on March 29, before the awards are given out at a ceremony on June 5.

In the 2022 awards, Arizona chefs Chris Bianco and Don Guerra brought home medals.
Tirion Morris is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected]
