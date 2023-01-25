Arizona Chefs Show Up Strong at the James Beard Awards 2023 Semifinals

The James Beard Awards are often referred to as the Oscars of food. They are one of the highest honors a chef, baker, or restaurant can earn, and the competition is fierce.
semifinalist for the 2023 awards. Arizona chefs have a strong showing this year. Here's who made the cut, and is now in line for a possible 2023 win.
Outstanding Chef - Silvana Salcido Esparza of Barrio Cafe, Phoenix
Outstanding Restaurant - Proper Meats + Provisions, Flagstaff
Emerging Chef - Christian Lowe, Shift Kitchen & Bar, Flagstaff
Outstanding Bakery - JL Patisserie, Phoenix and Scottsdale
Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker - Crystal Kass, Valentine, Phoenix
Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program - Glai Baan, Phoenix
Rene Andrade and Roberto Centeno - Bacanora, Phoenix
Jaren Bates and Brett Vibber - The Table at Junipine, Sedona
Wendy Garcia - Tumerico, Tucson
Fernando Hernández - Testal, Phoenix
Yotaka and Alex Martin - Lom Wong, Phoenix
The semifinalists will be narrowed down into a list of finalists, announced on March 29, before the awards are given out at a ceremony on June 5.
In the 2022 awards, Arizona chefs Chris Bianco and Don Guerra brought home medals.