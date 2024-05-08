Anthony Bourdain-inspired eatery to replace Kazimierz in Old Town

Thanks to the restaurant's wanderlust inspiration, the menu will take broad culinary influence. Anchoring it all is Bourdain, with his likeness, his French cooking techniques and riffs on some of his recipes showing up at The Ends.

“I feel the best parts of life are friends and traveling to the ends of the earth," he says. “There’s nothing better than going out to dinner with great people and having a great memory with them and connecting over food."