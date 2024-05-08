Celebrate Mother's Day at these 10 metro Phoenix restaurants

Mountain Mike's
May 9 - 12
Multiple locations If mom's jam is pizza, Mountain Mike’s is offering heart-shaped pizza for four days to celebrate Mother's Day. If you order through the app, Mountain Mike's is sweetening the deal with $3 off any heart-shaped pizza during these four special days. Mom will definitely have a good time relaxing and eating pizza with her favorite people.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub
May 10 - 12
Multiple locations If mom prefers a casual atmosphere, but also wants to celebrate her special day, all Thirsty Lion Gastropub locations will make sure she is covered on both counts. Moms will receive a complimentary mimosa, prosecco or beverage of their choice during Mother's Day weekend. Moms can pair their drinks with entrees like parmesan panko-crusted halibut, seared scallops, grilled filet mignon, grilled ribeye steak, crispy fried chicken wings, or a Wagyu beef and bacon-jam burger.
Ocean Prime
May 12
5455 E. High St., #115 Ocean Prime is showcasing brunch items for Mother's Day. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, the restaurant will offer lobster toast with avocado puree for $32, crabcake eggs Benedict for $33, prime steak and egg for $38 and blackened salmon salad for $29. Cocktails like mimosas, tequila sours, and bloody marys will also be served. For reservations, call 480-347-1313.
Phoenix City Grille
May 12
5816 N. 16th St. Phoenix City Grille is treating moms to wood-grilled beef with lump crab meat and organic asparagus for $55 or pan-roasted Chula wild Alaskan halibut with local beets for $39. Moms will receive a complimentary flower during their dinner experience. Dinner specials will be available from 3 p.m. through close. To make a reservation online, visit Phoenix City Grille.
Feringhee Modern Indian Cuisine
May 12
3491 W. Frye Road, Chandler If mom loves a culinary adventure, Feringhee Modern Indian Cuisine is offering a prix-fixe menu showcasing several items from the menu. Starters include yogurt kebabs, samosa chaat, bacon and cheese kulcha and lamb keema followed by a choice of kadai chicken, mushroom pepper fry or layered paneer. Dessert includes gulab jamun cheesecake or a brownie with pistachio ice cream. The cost is $60 per person and reservations can be made at the restaurant's website.
ATL Wings
May 12
Multiple locations ATL Wings is making certain mom feels the love on her special day. Mom can feast on the wings of her choice while enjoying the fast-casual vibe and no-fuss dining experience. With any order of 12 wings, Moms will receive an additional order of six wings for free.
COURSE
May 12
7366 E. Shea Blvd., #106, Scottsdale Chef Cory Oppold of COURSE has curated a one-day-only menu designed specifically to honor mom. Starters include a tomato tart with caramelized onions and fontina cheese or a crab cake complemented by corn and avocado followed by lobster tortellini and beef tenderloin. Cap off the meal with a lemon croissant swirl, as well as a raspberry rose macaron. The price of the brunch is $125 a person and reservations can be made by calling 480-687-0491.
Terra Tempe
May 12
11 E. Seventh St., Tempe If mom has a buffet on her mind, Terra Tempe has favorites like blackened redfish, prime rib, snow crab claws and grilled rosemary chicken. Brunch cocktails are also being offered. Selections include the special Copper State Colada as well as bloody marys. In addition to brunch, Terra Tempe is partnering with local florist Stem Swag to offer bouquets to surprise mom with flowers upon arrival. Small bouquets cost $35 while large bouquets are $65. There will be two seating times at the restaurant which are 10 a.m. to 12 p.m and 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets are $90 per adult and $45 for kids. Reservations can be made in advance at Event Brite.
Carcara
May 12
320 N. Third St. Carcara is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch buffet to commemorate her special day. The buffet will feature a raw bar, omelet and carving stations, a chef's selection of sweets and pastries and a kid's corner serving scrambled eggs and mini corn dogs. Mom can enjoy unlimited mimosas and additional menu highlights including the Dulce De Leche French toast, citrus Achiote chicken breast, red wine braised short ribs and loaded fingerling potato hash. There will be live music, family photo opportunities and a cotton candy station. The cost is $95+ for adults and 40+ for children ages 4 -12. Children under 3 years old dine for free.
Mora Italian
May 12
5651 N. Seventh St. Is mom a fan of breakfast for dinner? Mora Italian will fulfill all her wishes. For Mother's Day dinner, Mora Italian will serve strawberry ricotta shortcake pancakes and a Caesar's salad for $18, Tagliatelle with clams for $29, and Branzino all'Acqua Pazza for $41. Dinner is served from 4 to 8 p.m. and you can make reservations at Open Table.