Celebrity chef Scott Conant leaves Mora, The Americano

Another local celebrity chef takes the reins.
May 2, 2024
Celebrity chef Scott Conant is stepping away from his Valley restaurants and bars.
Two popular Valley restaurants have transitioned leadership from one Food Network star to another. Celebrity chef Scott Conant is stepping away from Creation Hospitality – and the group will partner with chef Beau MacMillan, according to a news release.

MacMillan will collaborate with Creation Hospitality, a Phoenix-based division of Creation that was founded by David Sellers and Bob Agahi, on all of its concepts, which include Mora Italian in Phoenix, The Americano in Scottsdale and the forthcoming cocktail and music lounge Tell Your Friends, which will open below The Americano on May 18.

“I’m confident in handing over the reins to Chef Beau, knowing that the dining experience will continue to meet and exceed the expectations of those who have come to know and love these very special restaurants,” Conant said in the release.

click to enlarge Dining room at Mora Italian.
Mora Italian opened in Phoenix in 2017.
Mora Italian
Conant will continue to helm The Americano by Scott Conant in Atlanta. He is the culinary inspiration behind Mora and The Americano, which opened in 2017 and 2020 respectively.

Conant and his family will continue to call Scottsdale home, the release says, but his culinary pursuits may take him elsewhere around the country and the world.

“While not disclosing immediate plans, Conant says he’s focused on new concepts to serve the rapidly evolving tastes of culinary consumers and diners,” the release said.
click to enlarge Celebrity chef Beau MacMillan
Celebrity chef and local Beau MacMillan will partner with Creation Hospitality on Mora Italian, The Americano and the cocktail lounge Tell Your Friends.
Creation Hospitality
MacMillan is behind the modern Mediterranean restaurant Cala at Scottsdale’s Senna House after cheffing at Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain and Elements for more than 20 years.

The two Arizona chefs have become recognizable outside of Arizona thanks to their turns on Food Network – Conant as a long-time judge on “Chopped” and MacMillan through the Guy Fieri universe of shows, including “Guy’s Grocery Games,” among other food TV appearances.

“Scott has been a longtime friend, and I look forward to seeing what lies ahead for him,” MacMillan said in the release. “I’ve been a huge fan of both restaurants since they opened… In my expanded role with Creation, I look forward to the opportunity to amplify two already successful restaurants even further.”

Mora Italian

5651 N. Seventh St.

The Americano

17797 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

