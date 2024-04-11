Tempe's Boulders on Broadway rebrands as a Utah brewery taproom

"No ownership or staff changes the (Boulders) crew remains strong as ever," the post assured fans. "What you can expect is some awesome new beer, menu update and a few cosmetic changes."



Erick and Rochelle Geryol were inspired to open their restaurant by their love of rock climbing and pizza. And what better pairing than pizza and a cold pint? At Boulders, customers could choose between 30 different beers on tap. The number of options will remain the same, but now, fans can expect the bulk of the beer to come from SaltFire Brewing Co.



The brewery was founded in Salt Lake City in 2016 by Ryan Miller. And while SaltFire distributes its beer in cans outside of Utah, Miller has teamed up with his friends at Boulders to open the first out-of-state taproom.



Along with new beer and a menu redesign, some favorites will remain. In the comments, regulars posted pleas for pepperoni wheels and a meat-lovers pizza named the Chuck Norris that the menu describes as "a culinary roundhouse kick to the mouth."



Co-owner Rochelle Geryol assured fans, the "Chuck Norris is always a staple."



