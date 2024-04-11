 Tempe's Boulders on Broadway becomes SaltFire Brewing Tap House | Phoenix New Times
Tempe's Boulders on Broadway rebrands as a Utah brewery taproom

The longstanding Tempe restaurant is now home to SaltFire Brewing Co.
April 11, 2024
Today the building is Boulders on Broadway. Lauren Cusimano
Boulders on Broadway has welcomed Tempe regulars for nearly 20 years. But the bar and grill that specializes in pizza and pints is undergoing an evolution.

Boulders on Broadway is now a location of the Utah-based craft beer company SaltFire Brewing Co. Observant customers noticed a fresh white and blue sign outside the restaurant on the northeast corner of Broadway Road and Roosevelt Street, displaying the new name. A post on social media confirmed the brewery has moved in.

"No ownership or staff changes the (Boulders) crew remains strong as ever," the post assured fans. "What you can expect is some awesome new beer, menu update and a few cosmetic changes."

Erick and Rochelle Geryol were inspired to open their restaurant by their love of rock climbing and pizza. And what better pairing than pizza and a cold pint? At Boulders, customers could choose between 30 different beers on tap. The number of options will remain the same, but now, fans can expect the bulk of the beer to come from SaltFire Brewing Co.

The brewery was founded in Salt Lake City in 2016 by Ryan Miller. And while SaltFire distributes its beer in cans outside of Utah, Miller has teamed up with his friends at Boulders to open the first out-of-state taproom.

Along with new beer and a menu redesign, some favorites will remain. In the comments, regulars posted pleas for pepperoni wheels and a meat-lovers pizza named the Chuck Norris that the menu describes as "a culinary roundhouse kick to the mouth."

Co-owner Rochelle Geryol assured fans, the "Chuck Norris is always a staple."

The Geryol's two other restaurants, Boulders on Southern and Spokes on Southern remain open with business as usual.

SaltFire Brewing Co. Tap House

530 W. Broadway Road, Tempe

