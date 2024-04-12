 The Mexicano to open second restaurant in Chandler this fall | Phoenix New Times
A second location of The Mexicano is coming to Chandler this fall

Chef Joey Maggiore brings his Mexican restaurant concept to the East Valley.
April 12, 2024
The Mexicano is slated to bring its piñata margaritas to Chandler this fall.
The Mexicano is slated to bring its piñata margaritas to Chandler this fall. The Maggiore Group
The Maggiore Group is making its next move. The hospitality company, run by chef Joey Maggiore, includes Italian restaurants The Sicilian Butcher and Baker and The Rosticceria along with brunch concept Hash Kitchen and Mexican eatery The Mexicano.

Now, a second location of The Mexicano is in the works. The new restaurant is planned to open in Chandler just north of Chandler Fashion Center this fall.

The Mexicano's first location opened in December 2021 on Cactus Road just east of Tatum Boulevard.

"In the kitchens, I was always cooking with Latin people, Mexican people, and we always spent our meal times eating Mexican food," Maggiore said of his inspiration prior to opening the first location. "So my favorite meal other than Italian is Mexican."

click to enlarge
The Mexicano's menu includes tacos, burritos, enchiladas and fusion dishes such as birria bao.
The Maggiore Group
The colorful restaurant serves a Mexican-fusion menu with items such as birria bao and more traditional Mexican dishes such as enchilada plates, tacos and burritos.

Many of The Maggiore Group's restaurants include a build-your-own option, such as the massive bloody mary bar present at locations of Hash Kitchen. At The Mexicano, customers can build their own margarita with "over 30 craft toppings," according to the menu.

There's also a focus on bringing fun and kitsch to the experience, with displays such as salsa and guacamole served on a spinning Ferris wheel and margaritas topped with sparkling gold flakes or served in a souvenir piñata cup.

“Our Chandler location will be the same fun, energetic, delicious Mexicano our guests know and love,” Maggiore said in a news release announcing the new eatery. “We are thrilled to be bringing our second location, and the party, to the Easy Valley this fall.”

The design of the restaurant will be similar to the original location, with furniture imported from Mexico, indoor and outdoor seating and a DJ booth. A DJ will spin daily, and there will be occasional appearances from fire dancers and mariachi bands, according to the release.

The group plans to hire staff for the new restaurant throughout the summer and open during the fall. A specific date has not yet been released.

The Mexicano

Opening this fall
3095 W. Chandler Blvd.
