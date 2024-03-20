 President Joe Biden visits Phoenix Mexican restaurant El Portal | Phoenix New Times
President Biden visits longtime Phoenix Mexican restaurant El Portal

The president stopped by to talk to voters and grab a bite to eat.
March 20, 2024
President Joe Biden during a speech at Tempe Center for the Arts in 2023, honoring the late Sen. John McCain. Biden was in Phoenix on Tuesday for the presidential preference election and stopped at El Portal Mexican Restaurant during his visit.
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images
President Joe Biden paid a visit to the longtime South Phoenix Mexican restaurant El Portal on Tuesday.

"Our Wilcox and Rhymes family are very thankful for this incredible blessing and wonderful opportunity to host and feed PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN!" a post on Facebook read in part.

During the visit, Biden made a personal appeal to Latino voters, saying, "I need you back," according to the Associated Press. About a quarter of expected Arizona voters in the upcoming presidential election rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump are Latino, according to the NALEO Education Fund.

El Portal opened in 1947 on the corner of Second Avenue and Grant Street. The restaurant was originally owned by Mercedes Zapien. In 1999, Earl and Mary Rose Wilcox purchased El Portal.

The Wilcox family has political ties. Earl is a former state legislator. Mary Rose is a former Phoenix city councilmember and served on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. She is currently a director on the board of Valleywise Health.

The democratic duo has also hosted politicos including Gov. Katie Hobbs and Rep. Ruben Gallego, who is running for Kyrsten Sinema's vacated U.S. Senate seat.

click to enlarge Former presidential candidate Julián Castro at El Portal Mexican Restaurant.
Over the years, El Portal Mexican Restaurant has hosted politicos. In 2020, former presidential candidate Julián Castro campaigned for Senator Elizabeth Warren.
Ali Swenson
The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch, Tuesday through Sunday, including chilaquiles and huevos rancheros as well as burritos, enchiladas and chile rellenos. El Portal is also adorned with murals by Jose Andres Giron depicting the owners as well as historic Latino and Hispanic leaders, including Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Cesar Chavez.

Biden's visit to the restaurant coincided with Arizona's presidential preference election, winning his party's contest handily with nearly 90% of the vote, and the launch of the Spanish language ad campaign, Latinos con Biden-Harris.

El Portal Mexican Restaurant

117 W. Grant St.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker
