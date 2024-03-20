President Biden visits longtime Phoenix Mexican restaurant El Portal

"Our Wilcox and Rhymes family are very thankful for this incredible blessing and wonderful opportunity to host and feed PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN!" a post on Facebook read in part.
During the visit, Biden made a personal appeal to Latino voters, saying, "I need you back," according to the Associated Press. About a quarter of expected Arizona voters in the upcoming presidential election rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump are Latino, according to the NALEO Education Fund.
El Portal opened in 1947 on the corner of Second Avenue and Grant Street. The restaurant was originally owned by Mercedes Zapien. In 1999, Earl and Mary Rose Wilcox purchased El Portal.
The Wilcox family has political ties. Earl is a former state legislator. Mary Rose is a former Phoenix city councilmember and served on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. She is currently a director on the board of Valleywise Health.
The democratic duo has also hosted politicos including Gov. Katie Hobbs and Rep. Ruben Gallego, who is running for Kyrsten Sinema's vacated U.S. Senate seat.
Biden's visit to the restaurant coincided with Arizona's presidential preference election, winning his party's contest handily with nearly 90% of the vote, and the launch of the Spanish language ad campaign, Latinos con Biden-Harris.