 Skoden Coffee & Tea to leave For the People in uptown Phoenix. What's next | Phoenix New Times
6 months in, Skoden Coffee & Tea is on the move

The Indigenous-owned coffee shop is leaving its uptown spot in May. Find out what's next for Skoden.
April 10, 2024
Skoden Coffee & Tea will leave For the People in May. Team members Natasha John, Jordan Manuelito and KaLynn Yazzie opened inside the store in December.
Skoden Coffee & Tea will leave For the People in May. Team members Natasha John, Jordan Manuelito and KaLynn Yazzie opened inside the store in December. Sara Crocker
Six months after opening inside Phoenix furniture and design store For the People, Skoden Coffee & Tea is on the move. The Indigenous-owned coffee shop will leave the coffee bar and cafe space inside the central Phoenix store when its lease ends on May 16.

Where Skoden will move is yet to be determined. Co-owner Natasha John is actively looking for new space, be that one of their own, another residency inside an existing Valley business or shifting to a mobile pop-up model, as Skoden did last year before landing at For the People.

“We’re considering a lot of different angles just to stay afloat. My biggest concern is the livelihood of people that work at Skoden,” says John, who hopes to keep the coffee shop in midtown or central Phoenix.

The coffee shop originally launched on the Navajo Nation, and the queer, Indigenous, femme-led coffee collective made its Phoenix debut in December. Skoden’s menu includes espresso drinks, Diné tea and pastries made by Indigenous bakers.

click to enlarge Natasha John stirs a paper cup of Diné tea.
Skoden co-owner Natasha John stirs a paper cup of Diné tea, which was harvested outside of Gallup, New Mexico.
Sara Crocker
John has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser, seeking $20,000 to cover the costs to secure a new lease, the first month’s rent and utilities. They also need to purchase a new coffee cart – Skoden is currently using the cart from Kream Coffee, which closed at For the People on Nov. 30. The fundraiser has brought in more than $7,000 since launching on April 2.

One of the reasons for Skoden's move is that For the People is set to close in May. Co-owner Shawn Silberblatt confirmed he and Chad Campbell have decided to close the store and concentrate on their downtown Phoenix shop, dialog.

After Skoden opened, Silberblatt teased changes coming to the shop, with curated stores-within-the-store that would feature furniture, art and fashion.

"Really For the People is doing more of what the name implies – we’re giving four other businesses a way to incubate and share the space," Silberblatt said.

John says she was in talks to take over the lease for the building, located on Central Avenue near Medlock Drive, after learning For the People would close. She instead decided to seek out a new space that has more “infrastructure” for making and serving coffee and is more aligned with her and her team’s values.

“Being in this space would mean having to, I would say, renegotiate our values,” John says. “That’s why we want to be in a space that’s a lot more comfortable to who we are and true to who we are.”

While John declined to get more specific, the GoFundMe request notes the team's desire to "find a safer place of business where we can be our authentic selves and hold space for queer Indigenous joy, gathering, teaching events and more."
click to enlarge The window to order at Skoden Coffee.
Skoden Coffee & Tea took over Kream Coffee inside For the People. It will leave the furniture and design store at the end of its six-month lease.
Sara Crocker
The coffee shop became embroiled in controversy earlier this year after sharing its solidarity with Palestinians via social media, through stickers of the Palestinian flag on its cup lids and events hosted at the shop.

“We’re in solidarity with our Palestinian relatives, considering that we have very similar histories, and we just stand for human rights and basic human needs,” John says. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”

Skoden was flooded with online comments, DMs and negative online reviews. Staff also experienced harassment inside the shop, John says. The response escalated into an anonymous complaint made to Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department, which oversees restaurant health inspections.

A complaint was also filed in the Civil Rights Division of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in February, alleging discrimination based on race and religion. John says it stems from a customer who was “triggered” by seeing a Palestinian sticker on their cup.

Skoden posted the complaint, which alleges that a customer was “denied the full and equal enjoyment of (Skoden’s) services due to my race, white, and religion, Judaism.”

In its post, Skoden stated, “rest assured, we are NOT anti-white or anti-Jew.”

John says the case is ongoing and she had a meeting with a compliance officer regarding the complaint on April 9.

The co-owner and her staff have considered going back to “just making coffee.” But, John says holding space for people and causes they believe in will continue to be part of Skoden moving forward.

“We’re literally just trying to exist and be a space for our Indigenous relatives,” John says.

Skoden Coffee & Tea

5102 N. Central Ave., #5
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
