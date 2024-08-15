 Best coffee shops in Phoenix: 10 cafes to get your morning fix | Phoenix New Times
The 10 best coffee shops in Phoenix

Start your morning right with the Valley's most talented roasters and baristas.
August 15, 2024
Bang Bang Coffee is a walk-up coffee joint with plenty of outdoor seating.
Bang Bang Coffee is a walk-up coffee joint with plenty of outdoor seating.

Coffee is an essential part of morning routines everywhere. But coffee done well is something really special. Rather than rushing out the door, it makes you slow down, sip and smile.

There is an abundance of local shops in the Valley serving up solid, well-sourced, damn-good coffee. Some offer cold brew on tap. Others focus on beans flown in directly from Brazil or Colombia. Of all the fine places to kick back and caffeinate in greater Phoenix, these 10 are our current favorites.

Outdoor seating is available at Bang Bang Coffee.
Jacob Heimlich

Bang Bang Coffee

10 W. Vernon Ave.
Visiting Bang Bang Coffee is a whimsical experience that stands out among Valley coffee shops. Take a jaunt up to the tiny building off Central Avenue and forget you’re in Phoenix for a second. The red brick walls with white trim and a weathervane on top seem like they would be more at home in Boston. But place your order at the window and find a seat in the sunshine under the palm trees to remind yourself that this outdoor spot is uniquely Arizona. The drinks menu includes drip coffee, cold brew, espresso drinks and specialty lattes served hot or cold. We’re partial to the Woodsman, made with caramel and maple and the white chocolate and hazelnut flavored White Lodge. Pair your morning joe with a bagel from local baker Bagelfelds or enjoy a hot, fresh waffle, griddled on the spot and topped with maple syrup, Nutella or homemade raspberry compote.

click to enlarge Cafetal coffee in a mug.
Cafetal Coffee in Tempe uses beans brought from the owners' family farm in Colombia.
Tirion Boan

Cafetal Coffee

777 S. College Ave. #101, Tempe
Cafetal Coffee is a "crop to cup" style spot and this Tempe cafe serves coffee imported from the owners' family farm in Colombia. Family photos decorate the walls along with a large mural of a map showing the journey across the Americas that the coffee travels. A small food menu reflects the family's roots, including arepas served with fresh salsa. This Tempe hangout is perfect for students doing homework or locals looking for a comfortable spot to sip from a large mug filled to the brim with rich coffee. Make sure to check out the seasonal menu whenever you visit for the latest flavor-packed creations. Settle into a table, enjoy some snacks and watch as regulars chat with owners who know both their names and orders.

The Coffee Builders' breakfast and lunch menu offers a variety of dishes and pastries inspired by recipes found in Germany, France and Denmark.
Grace Stufkosky

The Coffee Builders

901 S. Seventh St., Building C
Find great coffee in an unexpected place at The Coffee Builders. This cafe opened as part of the Porter Barn Wood complex on Seventh Avenue south of downtown. Located in the parking lot of this custom woodworker, is a small white building serving major flavor. The idea for the coffee shop was born from the owner’s decision to build a showroom to display the kind of architecture and design they can build for restaurants. But the team didn’t stop there. They asked why build a display cafe when they could build a real one? To that, all we can say is thank you. This little coffee shop is a gorgeous space to spend a few hours. Order a strawberry pistachio latte or an orange blossom white chocolate special at the counter and settle into one of the comfy booths. Admire the geometric wooden ceiling that bounces light from the small table lamps in this space filled with rich wood and jewel-toned furniture. For something a bit brighter, head out back to the small but comfortable patio to enjoy your Smorrebrod open-faced sandwich or Lavash flatbread.

Step into the cool space of Old Town Peoria's modern coffee shop, Driftwood Coffee.
Driftwood Coffee

Driftwood Coffee

8295 W. Jefferson St., Peoria
Driftwood Coffee might be the most unexpected business in Peoria. Located in the heart of Old Town, among antique stores and auto garages, is a modern and bright coffee shop. Despite the contrast, the space is all about the local community. The owners intentionally created a space where people can drink coffee, enjoy a snack and just be together. The coffee shop serves a mixture of coffee from local and national roasters. These beans are used in classic coffee drinks along with specialty options including the Honey Lavender Latte and the peanut-flavored Remix. There's also a small retail section selling art and local ceramics to elevate your coffee experience.

Go for coffee and cars at Fourtillfour in Scottsdale.
Fourtillfour

Fourtillfour

7105 E. First Ave., Scottsdale
Fourtillfour, a little coffee shop tacked onto the corner of a repurposed house, is a hidden gem in Old Town Scottsdale. This tiny space features a roll-up garage door, a small counter and standing room for a couple of customers to peruse the menu. After receiving a decadent Lavender Honey Latte, customers can retire to the patio, shaded with brightly colored umbrellas, or wander out into the garden, a serene space that makes the rest of the city wash away. On Saturday and Sunday mornings, the serenity is disturbed slightly by Fourtillfour’s weekly car shows. Check out the online calendar to find the theme of the week, which ranges from Porsches to vintage offroad vehicles. Admire the shiny wheels with a truly quality coffee in hand.

Futuro customers come for the coffee menu and minimalist design.
Evie Carpenter

Futuro

909 N. First St.
White walls, white tables, and you guessed it, white chairs decorate this minimalistic coffee shop in downtown Phoenix. Despite the decor, Futuro is full of bright flavors. Jorge Ignacio Torres opened the coffee shop in 2016 and since then, has been serving menus, entirely written in Spanish, that infuse flavors from his childhood. Favorites include the Lechera, an espresso drink made with sweetened condensed milk and piloncillo, or unrefined cane sugar and the Cafe de Olla, a cinnamon, anise and citrus sip. For those looking for a little less caffeine, the cinnamon-filled wild rice, almond and oat milk horchata puts a spin on the classic.

Choices abound at the two East Valley locations of Peixoto Coffee Roasters.
Peixoto Coffee Roasters

Peixoto Coffee Roasters

11 West Boston Street, #6, Chandler
3150 E. Ray Road, #100, Gilbert
Peixoto Coffee's quality reflects an uncommon maturity. The shop primarily roasts and serves coffee from owner Julia Peixoto Peters’ family farm in Brazil and photos around the space highlight coffee fruit ripening, being harvested and processed. A simple painted map on one of the exposed brick walls puts things in geographic perspective. Peixoto serves a core menu of coffee staples, along with a rotating menu of seasonal specials. Summertime calls for the creamy coconut cold brew, while winter months make the perfect time to sip a hot, rich creation from this skillful coffeehouse. The espresso is dark, the drinks are creamy and the flavors are rich. Peixoto also has a second location for customers to sip and savor their drinks within Epicenter at Agritopia.

A three-story glass wall brings light into Provision Coffee.
Tirion Boan

Provision Coffee

711 E. Missouri Ave. #115
Over the last couple of years, Provision Coffee has undergone an evolution. But despite its move to uptown Phoenix from its former Arcadia-area location, the quality of the coffee has remained a constant. On the menu, classics such as Americanos and cappuccinos are available, along with seasonal offerings including the sweet and tart passionfruit-infused latte and Tahitian Vanilla Latte. The cafe also serves an extensive menu of cocktails, brunch and evening bites including quiche, pastries and artisanal sandwiches. Find a seat on any of the three levels of this towering, sunlight-filled cafe.

The friendly baristas at WeBe Coffee Roasters are happy to explain their art.
Tirion Boan

WeBe Coffee Roasters

15244 N. Cave Creek Road
At WeBe Coffee Roasters, the distribution of space provides a great insight into where this shop's priorities lie. In the front, a few tables share bench seating as customers hang out and work on their laptops. Then, divided by the ordering counter, the back roughly two-thirds of the space is dedicated entirely to coffee. There are multiple roasting machines, stacks of bagged beans and all the necessary equipment to make the magic happen. This is the perfect spot for coffee nerds to geek out. However, there’s no snobbery here. The coffee-curious are welcome and the expert baristas are happy to share their knowledge. This vibe is reiterated on the shop’s website, which specifies that “specialty coffee newbies (are) welcome. If you don't know what a washed process, geisha, or ristretto is, you're in a safe place.” The roaster serves coffee by the cup, bag and also offers a monthly coffee subscription service for those who want to experiment at home.

Stop in at either location of Window Coffee Bar for a tasty treat.
Tirion Boan

Window Coffee Bar

903 W. Camelback Road
635 W. Glenrosa Ave. #109
Coffee fans have two opportunities to find Window Coffee Bar’s creative drinks. There’s the stand-alone store on Camelback Road with plenty of seating and a moody feel illuminated by pink and orange neon. And there’s the bright, sunlight-filled spot within The Royale, a collection of small businesses in the Melrose District. Here, there are a few tables but the little cafe serves more as a spot to drop by and take coffee to go. At both locations, you'll find Window's delicious coffee creations. Try the Burnt Cream Latte which has a hint of sweetness and warmth, whether served iced or hot. We also love the two-toned Cookie Macchiato and the subtly spicy Aztec Mocha. For non-coffee drinkers, there are green matcha and purple ube drinks, along with lemonades, iced teas and Lotus energy options. Grab your drink, make sure to take a photo with the glowing signature neon signs and enjoy your morning pick-me-up at either location of Window.
