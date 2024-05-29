The duo behind Tacos Chiwas opens Tempe coffee shop Aruma

The airy space features soft baby pink tiles and chairs and long natural wood tables. Hernandez says they wanted to contrast the deep greens and rich walnut tones of its sibling restaurant Cocina Chiwas.

click to enlarge Cocina Chiwas owners Nadia Holguin and Armando Hernandez briefly ran a cafe and always considered opening one again. They opened the doors to Aruma Cafe, across from their Tempe restaurant, on May 28. Jacob Tyler Dunn

click to enlarge One of Aruma's specialty drinks is a matcha layered with horchata and strawberry jam. Sara Crocker

What's on the menu at Aruma?

click to enlarge Food from Aruma Cafe includes breakfast burritos and a mocha-flavored tres leches cake. Sara Crocker

Aruma will add an evening bar component in October. The drinks menu will emphasize wine and include amaros and cocktails designed by beverage director Adrian Galindo. Much like the conjoined Santo and Pecado, Hernadez says they hope people will experience both Cocina Chiwas and Aruma during an evening out.

click to enlarge Aruma Cafe is inspired by the Mayan phrase. “It has multiple meanings because it’s used in different languages, but it’s a happy place, it’s being real and true and it also means the calm between sunset and sunrise,” co-owner Armando Hernandez says. Sara Crocker

click to enlarge Aruma Cafe has an array of pastries available from local panaderia Carmen's Bakery. Sara Crocker

click to enlarge Aruma Cafe has a selection of specialty coffee, espresso and tea drinks, as well as aguas frescas and horchata. Among its specialty coffees is a salted pistachio latte. Sara Crocker

click to enlarge Aruma Cafe sits across the walk from its sister restaurant Cocina Chiwas in Culdesac Tempe, a carless community off Apache Boulevard. Sara Crocker

Aruma

2011 E. Apache Blvd., #143, Tempe