New restaurant and bar from Espiritu, Cocina Chiwas owners welcomes saints and sinners

Santo Arcadia and Pecado – or saint and sin – are opening soon. The double concept will be the latest offering from James Beard Award semifinalist and Espiritu chef and owner Roberto Centeno and his business partners, Armando Hernandez and Nadia Holguin of Cocina Chiwas, Tacos Chiwas and Bacanora.
“We’re going to have two concepts in one,” Hernandez says. “We’re going to have the restaurant part of it … called Santo Arcadia. We’re going to have a speakeasy-type bar right behind it called Pecado.”
The space gives the team more room, with seating for about 200 people, as well as capacity for private dining and events, Hernandez says. The team is calling the new spot a “Mexican neighborhood eatery” that caters to everyday experiences, like popping in for a beer and ceviche, or more indulgent special occasions.
“We really want to be ingrained in the neighborhood itself and become a hotspot for people to come out,” Hernandez says.
Having two spaces under one roof also allows the team to create some contrast.
“Santo is open, lots of windows, lots of light … we’re going to have a lot of plants,” Centeno says. “Pecado is going to be a dark bar. It’s going to be candlelit, very sexy, good for dates and to enjoy good cocktails.”
The added space also means a bigger kitchen for Centeno and his team to create. On the menu, guests can expect fire-kissed Mexican cuisine with an emphasis on seafood and local ingredients, including locally-raised proteins, Hernadez says. Centeno says they also plan to add lunch, brunch and coffee, something he personally loves and is excited to include.
“That’s going to be very fun for me,” he says.
Drinks will feature Mexican spirits and wines, Hernandez says, and the bar will be led by beverage director Adrian Galindo (who was Phoenix New Times' Best Bartender in 2022). Those who have visited Espiritu in Mesa will see a similar approach to Pecado's cocktail menu – a book that sets the stage for imbibers, filled with often playful and tongue-in-cheek names and descriptions.
“The format is very fun, we don’t always take ourselves too, too serious, so we always like to have fun and make people laugh a little bit,” Centeno says.
While spirits like sotol and bacanora continue to be near and dear, the beverage team will also spotlight small-batch, family-owned spirits.
“The smaller craft cocktail bar allows us to have fun and make creative drinks,” Hernandez says.
The bar will also offer small bites from Santo’s kitchen.
Opening the new concepts in the Arcadia area was enticing because of the proximity to Scottsdale and Phoenix, Hernandez says. He notes that the location is far enough away from their Phoenix and East Valley concepts that he hopes to attract new customers and bring something a little closer to home for many.
“We’re very excited to get started and hopefully it bridges the gap between Phoenix, Scottsdale and everything else that we’ve done,” Hernandez says.
Santo Arcadia and PecadoOpening in January
4418 E. Osborn Road