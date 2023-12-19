 Espiritu, Cocina Chiwas owners to open Phoenix restaurant and bar | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

New restaurant and bar from Espiritu, Cocina Chiwas owners welcomes saints and sinners

Double concept Santo Arcadia and Pecado will be the latest restaurant and bar from Roberto Centeno, Armando Hernandez and Nadia Holguin.
December 19, 2023
Fans of Espiritu (shown) can expect a similar approach to the cocktail menu, with plenty of room for creativity, at Pecado.
Fans of Espiritu (shown) can expect a similar approach to the cocktail menu, with plenty of room for creativity, at Pecado. Allison Young
Share this:
Whether curious eaters are looking for something virtuous or sinful when it comes to dining and drinking in Arcadia, a new restaurant and speakeasy has the answer.

Santo Arcadia and Pecado – or saint and sin – are opening soon. The double concept will be the latest offering from James Beard Award semifinalist and Espiritu chef and owner Roberto Centeno and his business partners, Armando Hernandez and Nadia Holguin of Cocina Chiwas, Tacos Chiwas and Bacanora.

“We’re going to have two concepts in one,” Hernandez says. “We’re going to have the restaurant part of it … called Santo Arcadia. We’re going to have a speakeasy-type bar right behind it called Pecado.”

click to enlarge Santo Arcadia metal sign.
The team behind Espiritu is opening a new restaurant and bar, Santo Arcadia and Pecado, in early 2024.
Roberto Centeno
The new spots, which will take over the space formerly occupied by The Vintage Arcadia on Osborn Road near 44th Street, are set to open in January, Hernandez says.

The space gives the team more room, with seating for about 200 people, as well as capacity for private dining and events, Hernandez says. The team is calling the new spot a “Mexican neighborhood eatery” that caters to everyday experiences, like popping in for a beer and ceviche, or more indulgent special occasions.

“We really want to be ingrained in the neighborhood itself and become a hotspot for people to come out,” Hernandez says.

Having two spaces under one roof also allows the team to create some contrast.

“Santo is open, lots of windows, lots of light … we’re going to have a lot of plants,” Centeno says. “Pecado is going to be a dark bar. It’s going to be candlelit, very sexy, good for dates and to enjoy good cocktails.”
click to enlarge Pecado bar's sign.
The sign for Santo Arcadia's sister bar, Pecado goes up. Pecado means sin in Spanish, and the bar will be dark, sexy and candlelit.
Roberto Centeno

The added space also means a bigger kitchen for Centeno and his team to create. On the menu, guests can expect fire-kissed Mexican cuisine with an emphasis on seafood and local ingredients, including locally-raised proteins, Hernadez says. Centeno says they also plan to add lunch, brunch and coffee, something he personally loves and is excited to include.

“That’s going to be very fun for me,” he says.

Drinks will feature Mexican spirits and wines, Hernandez says, and the bar will be led by beverage director Adrian Galindo (who was Phoenix New Times' Best Bartender in 2022). Those who have visited Espiritu in Mesa will see a similar approach to Pecado's cocktail menu – a book that sets the stage for imbibers, filled with often playful and tongue-in-cheek names and descriptions.

“The format is very fun, we don’t always take ourselves too, too serious, so we always like to have fun and make people laugh a little bit,” Centeno says.

While spirits like sotol and bacanora continue to be near and dear, the beverage team will also spotlight small-batch, family-owned spirits.

“The smaller craft cocktail bar allows us to have fun and make creative drinks,” Hernandez says.

The bar will also offer small bites from Santo’s kitchen.

Opening the new concepts in the Arcadia area was enticing because of the proximity to Scottsdale and Phoenix, Hernandez says. He notes that the location is far enough away from their Phoenix and East Valley concepts that he hopes to attract new customers and bring something a little closer to home for many.

“We’re very excited to get started and hopefully it bridges the gap between Phoenix, Scottsdale and everything else that we’ve done,” Hernandez says.

Santo Arcadia and Pecado

Opening in January
4418 E. Osborn Road
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker

Trending

Skoden, a coffee shop that centers Indigenous creatives, opens in Phoenix

Coffee

Skoden, a coffee shop that centers Indigenous creatives, opens in Phoenix

By Sara Crocker
Where to eat on Christmas Eve and Day around metro Phoenix

Holidays

Where to eat on Christmas Eve and Day around metro Phoenix

By Rudri Patel
‘Food for the soul’: Feel the love at CC's on Central

Reviews

‘Food for the soul’: Feel the love at CC's on Central

By Dominic Armato
Find festive, unique Christmas cookies at these 6 Phoenix bakeries

Food & Drink News

Find festive, unique Christmas cookies at these 6 Phoenix bakeries

By Sara Crocker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation