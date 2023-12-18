Skoden, a coffee shop that centers Indigenous creatives, opens in Phoenix

"We come from a matriarchy and we wanted to pay respects to our grandmothers," John says. "It’s important for us to stay connected, which is why we try to use ancestral ingredients as well."



The goal of the coffee shop is also to center and celebrate Indigenous creatives.



John and her wife Sabrina Sugimura curate a wall with items from Indigenous artisans – from bags of coffee and espresso beans to hand-crafted mugs and candles. As a collective, it is a process the couple is sharing with members of Skoden, like Jordan Manuelito.

Skoden is a Native American turn of phrase for “let’s go then,” John explains. The coffee shop arrived in Phoenix as a pop-up, serving at the Desert Botanical Garden and events over the summer before taking over the space where Kream had resided. But, the aim is to do more than brew coffee, the shop's team says. First, Skoden operates as a collective.“We all have an equal say in what happens with Skoden,” John says.She also wants the space to feel like a grandmother's kitchen on the Navajo Nation, a safe space that provides a taste of home through blue corn pastries and tea.