The Pemberton in downtown Phoenix is set to close. Here's what we know

After three years of rotating food trucks, funky art displays and a dance floor to take it all in while sipping one down, The Pemberton is closing its doors at the end of March.
"The memories we have made with you all in the last four years are ones we will never forget. Beyond being a hub for local businesses where you have showed your incredible support, we also hosted unforgettable weddings, events, festivals, festival after parties, craaaazy fun First Fridays, movies, art shows and so much more," the business wrote on its Instagram. "We will never forget these enjoyable times we shared with you."
The outdoor food and drink collective on the historic grounds of the Sarah H. Pemberton house at Second and Portland Streets opened in early 2021 and became an entertainment and culinary mainstay in downtown Phoenix. Vendors like Melt Ice Cream and Saint Pasta moved in and out of the space, while others such as Baja Fish Tacos, Leña Wood Fired Pizza and Peaches Sex Shop are still part of the collective.
We named it the "best downtown hangout" in 2023 for good reason. From stiff cocktails at Baby Boy to high-waisted metallic pants at Vamp Rodeo Vintage, part of the allure at The Pemberton was its unpredictability; you never knew what might happen just around the corner.
The Pemberton will host its last Vegan Social brunch, with plant-based versions of breakfast favorites like fried chicken and waffles and French toast, on Feb. 17. Its final First Friday will take place on March 1.
Hundreds of comments below The Pemberton’s closure announcement on Instagram expressed sadness at the sudden loss.
”This is the worst news ever 😭,” @lepheye wrote. And while we don’t know if we’d put it quite that way, we also cried a little bit.