Ultra-high-end Silver Sky community breaks ground in Paradise Valley

Paradise Valley is already the fifth-wealthiest suburb in the U.S.
Now, a new neighborhood wants to raise the bar even more.
Silver Sky Development broke ground last month on Silver Sky, a new community at the base of Mummy Mountain. The project will comprise just 12 homes on 18 acres.
The neighborhood will include Nova, an award-winning $18 million, 11-965-square-foot showcase home named Nova that features six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an all-inclusive spa and a private backyard pickleball court.
Phoenix New Times spoke with Jeremy Takas, managing partner and lead developer of Silver Sky Development about this grand gesture of a community and what makes it different. It's a grandiose project for those who can afford it, but for those who still have Champagne wishes and caviar dreams, it's an inside look at how the rich and sometimes famous live in Arizona.
Phoenix New Times: What makes Silver Sky so special among the other developments in the area?
Jeremy Takas: People are initially drawn to Silver Sky because of its ideal location. Nestled at the base of Mummy Mountain, it offers stunning mountain views in a quiet and serene setting yet sits only minutes from top golf courses, spas and restaurants. However, Silver Sky's true unique value is that it is a 12-estate community of brand-new ultra-luxury homes located in the town of Paradise Valley. Though Paradise Valley is synonymous with luxury, new construction homes are typically interspersed between older, un-renovated estates. Silver Sky offers residents the rare opportunity to live in a community of brand-new, award-winning, high-end estates.
How wealthy do you have to be to live in Silver Sky?
Vacant homesites range between $4M and $5M and allow residents to design and build a custom home that falls within the scope and caliber of their budget. Silver Sky has also meticulously crafted and designed several award-winning showcase homes, which begin construction next month. We currently have two fully designed showcase homes available for purchase, with prices starting at $16.5M.
How many lots are available for independent builders? How many homes will be pre-built?
Currently, we have four lots available for custom homesites. Silver Sky has four showcase homes in various stages of design and permitting. Our Nova and Aquarius showcase estates begin construction this year, while our other two showcase homes are still in the meticulous and detailed design stages.
Have you gotten any interest from celebrities? No names, of course.
We are in discussions with a few well-known individuals who are interested in custom estates within the community. Our large parcels cater to clients seeking space for sporting activities that require expansive, level areas that can be built within the confines of their estate. Silver Sky homes will all be individually gated, offering all residents a high level of security and privacy.
Other than wealth, will the Silver Sky community have anything in common?
While residents may share the commonality of wealth, those moving into Silver Sky are intentionally choosing to surround themselves with other determined and successful individuals. The commonality is a belief that engaging in a community and associating with people with similar work ethics and ambitious qualities can inspire and reinforce those traits within their own lives. By choosing to live in Silver Sky, residents are making a conscious effort to cultivate relationships with people they aspire to emulate.
What will residents have access to near Silver Sky?
Silver Sky is conveniently located between several country clubs, providing residents with year-round golf and access to high-end restaurants. Luxury shopping at Kierland, the Scottsdale Quarter and Fashion Square is just a short drive away, with numerous resorts and spas also within minutes. The new Global Ambassador hotel sits just around the mountain, and Scottsdale Airport is less than 15 minutes away.
As the centerpiece, is there a special meaning to the name Nova?
The name 'Nova' originates from the Latin term for "new star" and refers to a celestial event where a star explodes into brightness, becoming the most brilliant object in the night sky. Nova is our first showcase home, meticulously designed by gifted young architect Stratton Andrews. This stunning 12,000-square-foot European classic recently received the Best in American Living award from the National Association of Home Builders. The significance of the name Nova lies in the masterfully designed award-winning estate and symbolizes the meteoric rise of a young architect with celestial talent. Stratton Andrews has a unique gift for architecture and is creating beautiful homes that deserve to be centerpieces of recognition.
When can people move in?
Construction will begin next month, and with build times ranging from 12 to 18 months, we anticipate our first residents moving in during the winter of 2025.