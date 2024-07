This Phoenix suburb was ranked the 5th wealthiest in America

The Valley is home to a lot of fast-growing, increasingly affluent suburbs. The East Valley suburbs continue to explode —recently turned its attention to Gilbert , although not for particularly happy reasons — and West Valley exurbs like Goodyear and Buckeye are getting only bigger and more populous.But the richest suburb in the Phoenix metro area? We'll be surprised if you're surprised. And no, it's not Surprise.Yep, it's Paradise Valley. According to GOBankingRates , the tiny suburb — population 12,606 in the 2020 census — ranks as the fifth-wealthiest suburb in the United States. Its average household income is $385,643 and the typical home value is $3,449,905.GOBankingRates reached that determination by looking at all cities with at least 5,000 households and isolating the top 50 by highest average household income. It then sourced the 2024 typical home value and metro area location to rank them.Here are the top 10 richest 'burbs in America.Average household income: $568,942Typical home value: $1,413,514Average household income: $405,074Typical home value: $2,119,482Average household income: $403,845Typical home value: $1,605,049Average household income: $400,817Typical home value: $4,451,059Average household income: $385,643Typical home value: $3,449,905Average household income: $381,235Typical home value: $2,305,281Average household income: $380,479Typical home value: $1,088,871Average household income: $373,735Typical home value: $1,564,775Average household income: $370,203Typical home value: $2,078,615Average household income: $367,801Typical home value: $1,979,339