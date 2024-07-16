Scottsdale Quarter announces major redevelopment, new additions

The complex, which celebrated its 15th anniversary this year, announced on Thursday that the North Street portion of the property would be undergoing a major transformation. North Street is home to tenants such as Aroma 360, Press Coffee and Sorso Wine Room.
“We are delighted to initiate this redevelopment, bringing an enhanced shopping and dining experience to Scottsdale Quarter," Zach Buckhardt, general manager of Scottsdale Quarter, said in the announcement. “Our goal is to continually evolve and offer our community the best in retail, dining and entertainment. These new additions reflect our commitment to providing a dynamic and lively destination for all our visitors.”
Along with the North Street upgrades, Scottsdale Quarter will soon add a number of new shops and eateries, including:
- Ariat: Offering a range of high-quality performance footwear and apparel, Ariat brings its renowned brand to Scottsdale Quarter.
- Bee & Co.: This unique boutique promises a curated selection of products that promote natural and wholesome well-being, from home goods to health remedies and beauty products.
- Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams: Serving a variety of artisanal ice creams, Jeni's is sure to become a favorite spot for dessert lovers.
- Jenni Kayne: Known for its minimalist and chic designs, Jenni Kayne will offer timeless apparel and home essentials.
- Hammer Made: A destination for exceptional men's clothing, Hammer Made is set to impress with its distinct style and quality.
- Pandora: The world-renowned jewelry brand, Pandora, will bring its beautiful and customizable pieces to the Quarter.
- Sweet Paris Creperie: Offering a delightful menu of sweet and savory crepes, Sweet Paris Creperie will provide a delicious dining option.
- Williams Sonoma: A leader in kitchenware and home furnishings, Williams Sonoma will be a must-visit for culinary enthusiasts.