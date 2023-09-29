Asian-inspired cocktail bar Khla has closed

click to enlarge The Manila Vice (left) is made with ube, which gives the cocktail its characteristic purple color. It was one of Khla's eye-catching cocktails that infused Asian ingredients. Tirion Boan

Bar lauded for celebration of Asian flavors

click to enlarge Tyka Chheng, who helped open cocktail bars Baby Boy and Khla, was ousted after accusations of sexual harassment emerged on social media. Photo by Will Coles/Courtesy Misa Hospitality

Accusations against Chheng emerge

At least twice, Chheng offered to pay women $200 to $1,000 to perform sex acts, according to screenshots of the conversations reviewed by New Times. Women also alleged that Chheng had followed them or tried to go home with them as they were getting picked up by ride-share services.



