 Chef Richard Blais to open 6 restaurants at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale | Phoenix New Times
Food & Drink News

Celebrity chef Richard Blais to open 6 Scottsdale restaurants

The new concepts will bring "a wide variety of global and local flavors" to the resort.
March 5, 2024
Celebrity chef Richard Blais is set to open six new restaurants in Scottsdale. They will be his first in Arizona.
Celebrity chef Richard Blais is set to open six new restaurants in Scottsdale. They will be his first in Arizona.
Fans may know chef Richard Blais from television shows "Top Chef: All-Stars" or "Next Level Chef," they might have his cookbooks "So Good" or "Try This at Home," or they might remember his James Beard Award nomination.

Soon, those fans will be able to try his food in metro Phoenix. The celebrity chef is adding Scottsdale restaurateur to his resume.

Blais has partnered with the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch to open six new dining concepts. The restaurants are part of a $110 million renovation planned for the resort.

“The new and exciting concepts will provide a wide variety of global and local flavors that our guests and local residents will love," Lance Marrin, the resort's general manager said in a news release.

These will be Blais' first restaurants in Arizona, but he's no stranger to the restaurant business. He founded San Diego restaurant Juniper & Ivy and fried chicken chain The Crack Shack. He currently runs two locations of Four Flamingos in Florida and Southern California restaurants California English and Ember & Rye.

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale.
The six new restaurants are part of a $110 million renovation project at the Hyatt Recency Scottsdale Resort & Spa.
Hyatt Regency

Richard Blais' 6 new restaurants

The six new concepts in Scottsdale will include an Italian American restaurant with hand-made pasta and charcoal-grilled steaks, seafood and chops, according to the release. It will have indoor and outdoor dining options and a bar serving Italian wines.

The second restaurant will be a fusion concept using flavors from Japan, Spain and the Southwest. Think sushi, tapas and other small bites made to order from a sushi bar.

There will also be an all-day Southwest grill where customers can order breakfast, lunch and dinner. The grill will be connected to the fourth concept, a lobby bar that "will reflect an extravagant style of a classic and grand hotel lounge," according to the release.

The fifth and sixth concepts are both located by the pool. One of the new eateries, H2Oasis, is already open. It serves "island-inspired tacos highlighting global flavors from the South Pacific, Polynesia, Hawaii and the Caribbean," according to the release.

The second, yet-to-open poolside spot will be family-focused and serve burgers, fries, chicken tenders and other casual bites.

Along with the new restaurants, the remodel will include renovations to the guest rooms, the pool area, spa, fitness center, meeting and event spaces and other public areas of the hotel. It is part of a "multi-phase transformation" of the property which will upgrade the resort from a Hyatt Regency to Grand Hyatt designation, the first in Arizona.

Timed to line up with the finalization of the renovations, the new dining options are set to open this fall.

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch

7500 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Scottsdale
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
