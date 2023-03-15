Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Black Restaurant Week Starts on Friday. Here's Where to Eat and Drink Around Phoenix

March 15, 2023 7:30AM

Ocho Rios is one of several Black-owned restaurants participating in Black Restaurant Week, from March 17 to 26.
Ocho Rios is one of several Black-owned restaurants participating in Black Restaurant Week, from March 17 to 26. Ocho Rios Jerk Spot
Phoenix will host its third Black Restaurant Week starting on Friday, March 17, and running until Sunday, March 26. The aim is to raise awareness and build support for Black-owned culinary businesses.

Several Valley restaurants, food trucks, bars, and purveyors are participating and offering special menus and goods for the week.

“I thought it was a great opportunity for other people within the community to find out more about my business,” says Eboni Davis, who runs dessert business Eb’s Delites and is taking part in the week for the first time.

click to enlarge
From left: Derek Robinson, Falayn Ferrell, and Warren Luckett founded Black Restaurant Week in Houston in 2016.
Black Restaurant Week
Black Restaurant Week launched in Houston in 2016, and since has grown to 40 cities across the U.S. and Canada, organizers say. It supports more than 3,000 restaurateurs, bartenders, chefs, caterers, and food trucks. The aim of its “More Than Just a Week” campaign is to introduce people to these businesses and inspire year-round patronage. Black Restaurant Week promotes businesses online and on social media as well.

Chris Lyons, the owner of Caribbean restaurant Ocho Rios Jerk Spot, has participated since Black Restaurant Week debuted in Phoenix in 2021.

“I saw it as a great opportunity,” Lyons says, noting that many restaurants are family-owned and don’t have the budget to promote themselves. The week shines a light on that community.

Black-owned businesses make up about 1 percent of all Phoenix businesses but the Black community represents 4.7 percent of the population, according to Greater Phoenix Economic Council’s “State of Black Business” 2022 report. GPEC also notes that the Black community is the state’s fastest-growing, increasing 33 percent from 2010 to 2020.

In addition to amplifying the voices of these business owners, Black Restaurant Week works to provide access to small business grants and training through its nonprofit, Feed the Soul Foundation.

Here’s a sampling of what’s in store for 2023's Black Restaurant Week.

At Pure Juice N'Joy Smoothie & Juice Bar in Tempe, specials include discounted wellness shots and acai bowls.
Pure Juice N'Joy Smoothie & Juice Bar

Pure Juice N’Joy Smoothie & Juice Bar

2155 East University Drive, Suite 104, Tempe
480-438-6399
Start the day with a juice, protein shake, or smoothie at this Tempe spot. Shana Harrington started the business during the pandemic, offering contactless delivery and opening a brick-and-mortar location in 2021.

“We wanted to continue on with health and wellness and offering healthy products,” Harrington says. “We are here to serve the community.”

Pure Juice N’Joy will offer two deals during Black Restaurant Week: buy one drink and get a free wellness shot, or get 20 percent off of an acai bowl.

click to enlarge
Ocho Rios Jerk Spot will offer a three-course meal during Black Restaurant Week.
Courtesy Ocho Rios Jerk Spot

Ocho Rios Jerk Spot

4220 West Northern Avenue, Suite 104
623-248-5131
The Caribbean restaurant named after Jamica’s popular destination will serve a three-course meal for $44.99 during Black Restaurant Week.

To start, choose a patty – diners can opt for beef, chicken, jerk chicken, or veggies to fill the flaky crust of this Jamaican hand pie.

For the main course, choose four meats, including jerk chicken, curry goat, and oxtail (for an additional $8), and two sides, including mac and cheese and rice and peas, to build a sampler plate.

Dessert options include rum cake and sweet potato pie. Ocho Rios Jerk Spot also offers rum punch and brunch on Sundays.

Eb’s Delites

Curbside pickup at 5645 West Vineyard Road, Laveen
626-298-3092
Baker Eboni Davis has been designing custom cakes for years, but she's now focusing on individual desserts. You can sample a variety of her fresh-baked treats with the We Are One Snack Box for $55. It includes a sampler of pound cake slices featuring flavors like cookie butter and 7 Up, a peach cobbler Rice Krispies treat, and a red velvet brownie.

Davis’ full menu of treats, which includes a rotating roster of cake slices, cookies, and cereal bars, is also available. Locals can order online and choose to pick up in Laveen, get delivery through Uber Eats, or have their treats shipped.

Around the Valley, a total of 24 restaurants, bars, food trucks, and culinary businesses are participating in Black Restaurant Week this year, including:

To learn more and browse a full list of Phoenix culinary businesses participating in Black Restaurant Week visit blackrestaurantweeks.com.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation