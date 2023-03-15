Black Restaurant Week Starts on Friday. Here's Where to Eat and Drink Around Phoenix

Phoenix will host its third Black Restaurant Week starting on Friday, March 17, and running until Sunday, March 26. The aim is to raise awareness and build support for Black-owned culinary businesses.
Several Valley restaurants, food trucks, bars, and purveyors are participating and offering special menus and goods for the week.
“I thought it was a great opportunity for other people within the community to find out more about my business,” says Eboni Davis, who runs dessert business Eb’s Delites and is taking part in the week for the first time.
Chris Lyons, the owner of Caribbean restaurant Ocho Rios Jerk Spot, has participated since Black Restaurant Week debuted in Phoenix in 2021.
“I saw it as a great opportunity,” Lyons says, noting that many restaurants are family-owned and don’t have the budget to promote themselves. The week shines a light on that community.
Black-owned businesses make up about 1 percent of all Phoenix businesses but the Black community represents 4.7 percent of the population, according to Greater Phoenix Economic Council’s “State of Black Business” 2022 report. GPEC also notes that the Black community is the state’s fastest-growing, increasing 33 percent from 2010 to 2020.
In addition to amplifying the voices of these business owners, Black Restaurant Week works to provide access to small business grants and training through its nonprofit, Feed the Soul Foundation.
Here’s a sampling of what’s in store for 2023's Black Restaurant Week.
Pure Juice N’Joy Smoothie & Juice Bar2155 East University Drive, Suite 104, Tempe
480-438-6399Start the day with a juice, protein shake, or smoothie at this Tempe spot. Shana Harrington started the business during the pandemic, offering contactless delivery and opening a brick-and-mortar location in 2021.
“We wanted to continue on with health and wellness and offering healthy products,” Harrington says. “We are here to serve the community.”
Pure Juice N’Joy will offer two deals during Black Restaurant Week: buy one drink and get a free wellness shot, or get 20 percent off of an acai bowl.
Ocho Rios Jerk Spot4220 West Northern Avenue, Suite 104
623-248-5131 The Caribbean restaurant named after Jamica’s popular destination will serve a three-course meal for $44.99 during Black Restaurant Week.
To start, choose a patty – diners can opt for beef, chicken, jerk chicken, or veggies to fill the flaky crust of this Jamaican hand pie.
For the main course, choose four meats, including jerk chicken, curry goat, and oxtail (for an additional $8), and two sides, including mac and cheese and rice and peas, to build a sampler plate.
Dessert options include rum cake and sweet potato pie. Ocho Rios Jerk Spot also offers rum punch and brunch on Sundays.
Eb’s DelitesCurbside pickup at 5645 West Vineyard Road, Laveen
626-298-3092 Baker Eboni Davis has been designing custom cakes for years, but she's now focusing on individual desserts. You can sample a variety of her fresh-baked treats with the We Are One Snack Box for $55. It includes a sampler of pound cake slices featuring flavors like cookie butter and 7 Up, a peach cobbler Rice Krispies treat, and a red velvet brownie.
Davis’ full menu of treats, which includes a rotating roster of cake slices, cookies, and cereal bars, is also available. Locals can order online and choose to pick up in Laveen, get delivery through Uber Eats, or have their treats shipped.
Around the Valley, a total of 24 restaurants, bars, food trucks, and culinary businesses are participating in Black Restaurant Week this year, including:
- All About Food
1624 East Broadway Road
602-368-2911
facebook.com/allaboutfood1
- Boom Boom Room
1544 East McDowell Road
boomboomroomphx.com
- Island Boyz Jerk Spot
602-672-7633
streetfoodfinder.com/islandboyzjs
- Kingpin BBQ
800-679-7040
kingpinbbq.com
- Ocean Blue Caribbean Restaurant & Bar
6140 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler
480-753-6000
oceanbluecarib.com
To learn more and browse a full list of Phoenix culinary businesses participating in Black Restaurant Week visit blackrestaurantweeks.com.