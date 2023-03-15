Black Restaurant Week Starts on Friday. Here's Where to Eat and Drink Around Phoenix

click to enlarge From left: Derek Robinson, Falayn Ferrell, and Warren Luckett founded Black Restaurant Week in Houston in 2016. Black Restaurant Week



Black-owned businesses make up about 1 percent of all Phoenix businesses but the Black community represents 4.7 percent of the population, according to



Black-owned businesses make up about 1 percent of all Phoenix businesses but the Black community represents 4.7 percent of the population, according to Greater Phoenix Economic Council’s “State of Black Business” 2022 report . GPEC also notes that the Black community is the state’s fastest-growing, increasing 33 percent from 2010 to 2020.

In addition to amplifying the voices of these business owners, Black Restaurant Week works to provide access to small business grants and training through its nonprofit, Feed the Soul Foundation.

At Pure Juice N'Joy Smoothie & Juice Bar in Tempe, specials include discounted wellness shots and acai bowls. Pure Juice N'Joy Smoothie & Juice Bar Pure Juice N’Joy Smoothie & Juice Bar 2155 East University Drive, Suite 104, Tempe

480-438-6399 Start the day with a juice, protein shake, or smoothie at this Tempe spot. Shana Harrington started the business during the pandemic, offering contactless delivery and opening a brick-and-mortar location in 2021.



“We wanted to continue on with health and wellness and offering healthy products,” Harrington says. “We are here to serve the community.”



Pure Juice N’Joy will offer two deals during Black Restaurant Week: buy one drink and get a free wellness shot, or get 20 percent off of an acai bowl.



click to enlarge Ocho Rios Jerk Spot will offer a three-course meal during Black Restaurant Week. Courtesy Ocho Rios Jerk Spot Start the day with a juice, protein shake, or smoothie at this Tempe spot. Shana Harrington started the business during the pandemic, offering contactless delivery and opening a brick-and-mortar location in 2021.“We wanted to continue on with health and wellness and offering healthy products,” Harrington says. “We are here to serve the community.”will offer two deals during Black Restaurant Week: buy one drink and get a free wellness shot, or get 20 percent off of an acai bowl.

Ocho Rios Jerk Spot 4220 West Northern Avenue, Suite 104

623-248-5131

Eb’s Delites Curbside pickup at 5645 West Vineyard Road, Laveen

626-298-3092

Around the Valley, a total of 24 restaurants, bars, food trucks, and culinary businesses are participating in Black Restaurant Week this year, including:





All About Food

1624 East Broadway Road

602-368-2911

facebook.com/allaboutfood1





1624 East Broadway Road 602-368-2911 facebook.com/allaboutfood1 Boom Boom Room

1544 East McDowell Road

boomboomroomphx.com





1544 East McDowell Road boomboomroomphx.com Island Boyz Jerk Spot

602-672-7633

streetfoodfinder.com/islandboyzjs





602-672-7633 streetfoodfinder.com/islandboyzjs Kingpin BBQ

800-679-7040

kingpinbbq.com





800-679-7040 kingpinbbq.com Ocean Blue Caribbean Restaurant & Bar

6140 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler

480-753-6000

oceanbluecarib.com