Where to Eat and Drink This St. Patrick's Day in Phoenix

Pedal Haus Brewery
Multiple Locations On Friday, March 17, Pedal Haus Brewery will roll out a special St. Patrick's Day menu that includes corned beef and cabbage, a corned beef sandwich, and fish and chips. Pair these eats with a green Day Drinker light lager at $4, Jameson shots, coffee stouts, and green tea shots for $5. All locations will have live music to entertain those who want to revel in the festive fun.
Hash Kitchen
Multiple LocationsWant to kick off St. Patrick's week in a fun way? From Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19, Hash Kitchen is offering a green bloody mary for $14 at any location. With any purchase of this specialty drink, customers will receive a festive golden chain (while supplies last). And don't forget to dress up your bloody mary with pickles and other condiments to make your St. Patrick's Day drink extra special.
Koibito Poke
Multiple Locations All four locations of Koibito Poke are celebrating St. Patrick's Day this spring with a special discount honoring the holiday. Wear your favorite green attire and receive 20 percent off your poke bowl. You can build your own bowl with several ingredients like tuna, tofu, veggies, and grilled chicken.
Wally's American Gastropub
7704 East Doubletree Ranch Road, Scottsdale
480-596-7978 Starting on Monday, March 13 and running through Saturday, March 18, Wally's American Gastropub will be getting into the St. Patrick's spirit. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day the pub will serve green beer, corned beef and cabbage, Guinness and beef stew, Reuben sandwiches, Jameson Irish whisky, and Guinness beer on tap.
Miracle Mile Deli
4433 North 16th Street
602-776-0992 From Monday, March 13 to Saturday, March 18, Miracle Mile Deli will have many St. Patrick’s Day specials, including a traditional meal of corned beef, cabbage, Irish potatoes, and bread and butter for $17.50. The restaurant will also serve St. Patty’s Day favorites like Guinness beer, mint chocolate chip milkshakes, shamrock shortbread cookies, and green and white cookies — all fun ways to celebrate this lucky holiday.
SomeburrosMultiple Locations Someburros is getting in the mood for St. Patrick's Day in the Southwest by showcasing $4 green chile beef burritos. Use the promo code GREEN to get a discount if ordering online. The deal is good for drive-thru or dine-in on Friday, March 17.
Kona Grill
Multiple Locations Kona Grill is celebrating St. Patrick's Day from Monday, March 13 to Saturday, March 18. Specials include green beer for $3 and corned beef sliders for $6. Sake and seltzer discounts are also available.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub
Multiple Locations Celebration is the key theme at Thirsty Lion Gastropub on Friday, March 17. From 4 to 7 p.m., bagpipe players and Irish dancers will serenade patrons. Highlights from the food menu include bacon cheddar potato cakes, traditional Scotch eggs, Reuben sandwiches, Irish shepherd's pie, and beer-braised corned beef and cabbage.
U.S. Egg
Multiple Locations Maybe you want to get started on your St. Patrick's Day revelry early. U.S. Egg will commemorate the holiday by offering a variety of festive drinks. The signature Irish coffee features Irish cream, whiskey, and whipped cream and costs $8.25. The Bailey’s coffee is $9.25 and includes Bailey’s Irish Cream. The Dreamsicle is made with Ryan’s Irish Cream and orange juice for $9.25.
Phoenix City Grille
5816 North 16th Street
602-266-3001 Phoenix City Grille invites diners to “get lucky” with a delicious St. Patrick’s Day feast. Available all day on Friday, March 17, customers can enjoy a special of house-braised chipotle dijon corned beef brisket with scalloped cabbage, crispy fingerling potatoes, and oven-roasted carrots. The cost is $20 per person for lunch and $27 for dinner.