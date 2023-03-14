Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Holidays

Where to Eat and Drink This St. Patrick's Day in Phoenix

March 14, 2023 10:05AM

Celebrate the holiday with drinking and dining specials at Thirsty Lion Gastropub.
Celebrate the holiday with drinking and dining specials at Thirsty Lion Gastropub. Thirsty Lion Gastropub
Mid-March means everything green and, hopefully, some luck too. The metro Phoenix area isn't shy about celebrating St. Patrick's Day and there are several restaurants marking the occasion with Ireland-inspired cuisine. Check out these 10 Phoenix area restaurants offering specials, deals, and discounts for the holiday.

click to enlarge
Green beer is a must for the lucky holiday.
Pedal Haus Brewery

Pedal Haus Brewery

Multiple Locations
On Friday, March 17, Pedal Haus Brewery will roll out a special St. Patrick's Day menu that includes corned beef and cabbage, a corned beef sandwich, and fish and chips. Pair these eats with a green Day Drinker light lager at $4, Jameson shots, coffee stouts, and green tea shots for $5. All locations will have live music to entertain those who want to revel in the festive fun.

click to enlarge
A golden chain comes with a purchase of the St. Patrick's Day bloody mary at Hash Kitchen.
Hash Kitchen

Hash Kitchen

Multiple Locations
Want to kick off St. Patrick's week in a fun way? From Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19, Hash Kitchen is offering a green bloody mary for $14 at any location. With any purchase of this specialty drink, customers will receive a festive golden chain (while supplies last). And don't forget to dress up your bloody mary with pickles and other condiments to make your St. Patrick's Day drink extra special.

Koibito Poke

Multiple Locations
All four locations of Koibito Poke are celebrating St. Patrick's Day this spring with a special discount honoring the holiday. Wear your favorite green attire and receive 20 percent off your poke bowl. You can build your own bowl with several ingredients like tuna, tofu, veggies, and grilled chicken.

Wally's American Gastropub

7704 East Doubletree Ranch Road, Scottsdale
480-596-7978
Starting on Monday, March 13 and running through Saturday, March 18, Wally's American Gastropub will be getting into the St. Patrick's spirit. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day the pub will serve green beer, corned beef and cabbage, Guinness and beef stew, Reuben sandwiches, Jameson Irish whisky, and Guinness beer on tap.
click to enlarge
Enjoy a traditional Irish meal at Miracle Mile Deli.
Miracle Mile Deli

Miracle Mile Deli

4433 North 16th Street
602-776-0992
From Monday, March 13 to Saturday, March 18, Miracle Mile Deli will have many St. Patrick’s Day specials, including a traditional meal of corned beef, cabbage, Irish potatoes, and bread and butter for $17.50. The restaurant will also serve St. Patty’s Day favorites like Guinness beer, mint chocolate chip milkshakes, shamrock shortbread cookies, and green and white cookies — all fun ways to celebrate this lucky holiday.

click to enlarge
Someburros is featuring a green chile burro to honor St. Patrick's Day.
Someburros

Someburros

Multiple Locations
Someburros is getting in the mood for St. Patrick's Day in the Southwest by showcasing $4 green chile beef burritos. Use the promo code GREEN to get a discount if ordering online. The deal is good for drive-thru or dine-in on Friday, March 17.

Kona Grill

Multiple Locations
Kona Grill is celebrating St. Patrick's Day from Monday, March 13 to Saturday, March 18. Specials include green beer for $3 and corned beef sliders for $6. Sake and seltzer discounts are also available.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub

Multiple Locations
Celebration is the key theme at Thirsty Lion Gastropub on Friday, March 17. From 4 to 7 p.m., bagpipe players and Irish dancers will serenade patrons. Highlights from the food menu include bacon cheddar potato cakes, traditional Scotch eggs, Reuben sandwiches, Irish shepherd's pie, and beer-braised corned beef and cabbage.

U.S. Egg

Multiple Locations
Maybe you want to get started on your St. Patrick's Day revelry early. U.S. Egg will commemorate the holiday by offering a variety of festive drinks. The signature Irish coffee features Irish cream, whiskey, and whipped cream and costs $8.25. The Bailey’s coffee is $9.25 and includes Bailey’s Irish Cream. The Dreamsicle is made with Ryan’s Irish Cream and orange juice for $9.25.

click to enlarge
There are lunch and dinner specials at Phoenix City Grille to honor St. Patrick's Day.
Phoenix City Grille

Phoenix City Grille

5816 North 16th Street
602-266-3001
Phoenix City Grille invites diners to “get lucky” with a delicious St. Patrick’s Day feast. Available all day on Friday, March 17, customers can enjoy a special of house-braised chipotle dijon corned beef brisket with scalloped cabbage, crispy fingerling potatoes, and oven-roasted carrots. The cost is $20 per person for lunch and $27 for dinner.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Rudri Patel is a lawyer turned writer and editor. She is the co-editor of the online literary journal The Sunlight Press and on staff at Literary Mama.
Contact: Rudri Patel

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation