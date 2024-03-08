From glass to farm to table: Brewers and farmers team up to reuse spent grain

After a beer is made, local brewers are left with a few hundred to a few thousand pounds of spent grain. Despite the moniker, the cereal still maintains its nutrition, and brewers such as Goldwater share theirs with local ranchers.

“It definitely gives it a sweeter flavor," Khan says.

Spent grain from Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. is part of the daily diet of pigs at Heartquist Hollow Farm. The brewer partners with the farm in other ways, too, using its pickles for its seasonal Dill Pickle Sour.

"(The grain) still has so much potential to give; it’s still good feed," he says. "If we can give this to a farmer who can use it, why wouldn't we?"

“What the pig needs stays with the grain; what the brewers need for alcohol stays with the vat," Scott says. "Ultimately, (the pigs) do really well on it."Scott says the partnership with Arizona Wilderness has been a natural one because of their shared commitment to doing the right thing, not the easy thing, adding, "it’s pretty easy to take a barrel and dump it in the garbage" instead of holding it for farmers like them to pick up.Miles says partnerships such as this are "second nature" for the brewer.