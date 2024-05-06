Take a look at The Scottsdale Resort's 4 new dining concepts

The renovation included updates to the lobby, spa and guest rooms as well as the addition of La Fogata, The Madam, The Social Boardroom and Barnaby's Cafe + Wine Bar.
At Thursday's celebration, hotel executives were joined by the mayor of Scottsdale to cut a gold ribbon and mark the occasion. The resort was first built in 1976, and was designed by architect Barnaby Gonzales. His son joined the celebrations that debuted the modernization of his father's design. With the completion of the renovation, the resort joins Hilton's Curio Collection of high-end resorts located around the world.
The new dining concepts are led by Executive Chef Ken Arneson and are open to the public along with guests of the resort. Here's a look at the new eating and drinking spots within this historic Arizona destination.