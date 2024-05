Take a look at The Scottsdale Resort's 4 new dining concepts

click to enlarge On Thursday evening, Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega congratulated the team at The Scottsdale Resort & Spa for the completion of their $40 million renovation. Tirion Boan

click to enlarge Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega joined hotel executives to cut the ribbon officially unveiling the newly renovated resort. Tirion Boan

click to enlarge Barnaby's Cafe + Wine Bar is located on the ground floor of the resort, next to the lobby. It also houses the resort's gift shop. Tirion Boan

click to enlarge Barnaby's Cafe + Wine Bar serves coffee and pastries by day, and wines in the evening. The cafe and giftshop opens onto a large outdoor patio. Tirion Boan

click to enlarge La Fogata is The Scottsdale Resort & Spa's main restaurant. The menu uses local produce and takes inspiration from the Sonoran Desert. Tirion Boan

click to enlarge The Chilean sea bass, served at La Fogata, comes with a rich Thai khao soi curry beurre blanc, sweet coconut forbidden rice, wilted arugula and a sunnyside-up egg. The Scottsdale Resort & Spa

click to enlarge The dining room at La Fogata opens onto a small patio that looks over the resort's golf course. Tirion Boan

click to enlarge The Social Boardroom is a hangout area where visitors can play pool, shuffleboard or try their hand at the golf simulator. It also has a full bar and a casual food menu. Tirion Boan

click to enlarge Inside the Social Boardroom, a bookshelf holds more than books. It gives way to the resort's new speakeasy. Tirion Boan

click to enlarge Step through the bookshelf to the resort's intimate speakeasy-style bar The Madam. Tirion Boan

click to enlarge At The Madam, visitors can order off the cocktail menu, or talk to the bartender to customize their drink. Tirion Boan

click to enlarge The Doctor's Orders is a spin on an old fashioned made with bacon fat-washed bourbon and garnished with a slice of bacon. Tirion Boan

click to enlarge The hotel lobby also received a revamp thanks to the resort's renovation. It offers comfortable seating in a desert-themed space. Tirion Boan

click to enlarge The Scottsdale Resort's guest rooms have also been remodeled, and are complete with Southwest and desert-themed accents. Tirion Boan

click to enlarge Coinciding with The Scottsdale Resort & Spa's $40 million property-wide renovation and launch of four new restaurants and bars, it has joined the Hilton Curio Collection. The Scottsdale Resort & Spa

The Scottsdale Resort & Spa

7700 E. McCormick Pkwy., Scottsdale

On Thursday evening, The Scottsdale Resort & Spa celebrated the completion of its recent $40 million renovation and the grand opening of four new dining concepts.The renovation included updates to the lobby, spa and guest rooms as well as the addition of La Fogata, The Madam, The Social Boardroom and Barnaby's Cafe + Wine Bar. At Thursday's celebration, hotel executives were joined by the mayor of Scottsdale to cut a gold ribbon and mark the occasion. The resort was first built in 1976, and was designed by architect Barnaby Gonzales. His son joined the celebrations that debuted the modernization of his father's design. With the completion of the renovation, the resort joins Hilton's Curio Collection of high-end resorts located around the world.The new dining concepts are led by Executive Chef Ken Arneson and are open to the public along with guests of the resort. Here's a look at the new eating and drinking spots within this historic Arizona destination.