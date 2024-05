The 11 most affordable picks from our Top 100 Restaurants list

Carolina’s Mexican Food

1202 E. Mohave St.

click to enlarge The dining room at Da Vang in Phoenix is friendly and casual. Jacob Tyler Dunn Da Vang

4538 N. 19th Ave.

El Rinconcito del D.F.

8901 N. 12th St.

click to enlarge A Sonoran hot dog and a strawberry horchata at Emilio's is a winning combination. Tirion Boan Emilio’s Tacos & Hotdogs

13803 N. 19th Ave.

Haji Baba

1513 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe

Hola Cabrito

4835 S. 16th St.

click to enlarge At Los Reyes de la Torta, the massive menu is only upstaged by the enormous sandwiches. Tirion Morris Los Reyes de la Torta

9230 N. Seventh St.

1528 E. Southern Ave., Tempe

Pho Thanh

1702 W. Camelback Road

Tacos Chiwas

Multiple locations



click to enlarge Jackfruit quesabirria tacos at Tacos Veganos are juicy and rich, just like their meat counterparts. Dominic Armato Tacos Veganos

3301 E. Indian School Road

Testal Mexican Kitchen

1325 Grand Ave. #1

Every year, we publish a list of the Top 100 Restaurants in Phoenix . And the list has plenty of high-end destinations to impress a date, treat a friend or spoil yourself with an excellent and indulgent meal. But not all outstanding food comes with outsized prices. Metro Phoenix has plenty of spots slinging top-notch eats that won't break the bank. Here are the 11 most affordable eateries on this year's Top 100.What could cause the parking lot to be constantly packed at a tiny, bare-bones restaurant with scuffed walls, chipped paint and barely any seating? Outstanding food served at great prices. And that’s what’s kept crowds coming back for decades. The original Carolina’s makes a variety of meat options that are folded into burritos and accompanied by eggs at breakfast time all for $9.On 19th Avenue, there's a small parking lot that's always full. It sits outside Da Vang, a cozy, casual Vietnamese restaurant where families come to slurp on noodle soups and workers stop by for a quick bite to eat. The menu is large, and there are plenty of options for appetizers, entrees and desserts. But if you just want a quick lunch at a great price, turn to the Bahn mi section and pick your sandwich with barbecue pork, ham, pate, tofu or veggies for $6.95.It would be easy to drive by this little taco shop tacked on to the end of a strip mall in Sunnyslope a million times and not realize it was there. But El Rinconcito del D.F. is well worth a stop. There are excellent tortas, huaraches and burritos but the most affordable option on the menu is the tacos, which come in two sizes. Small are $2.25 and large are $4. There are plenty of meats to choose from, but we're partial to the tender carne asada and al pastor which pair perfectly with the spicy green and red salsas.Tucson transplants will be happy to find a $5 Sonoran hot dog with all the fixings at Emilio’s Tacos & Hotdogs. This rainbow-colored north Phoenix drive-thru and tiny dining room offers plenty of great deals including $2 tacos and combos with five rolled tacos for $7.99.Located in the heart of Arizona State student territory, Haji Baba knows a thing or two about serving great food at prices students can stomach. The best deals can be found on the menu’s sandwich section, where wraps loaded with ground beef, falafel or chicken shawarma are less than $6.In South Phoenix, Hola Cabrito is known for its birria. And not the trendy, cheesy, Instagramable kind. Hola Cabrito's birria is made with goat and served in stews, on tacos and in tortas. For a sturdy, affordable lunch, order a birria torta loaded with the tender meat for $5.99.The sandwiches at Los Reyes de la Torta could feed a football team. Layered with a stack of different ingredients, most are around the $13 mark. But the best deal on the menu is the Torta de Jamon, which includes ham, beans, melted mozzarella, tomatoes, caramelized onion, jalapenos and fresh avocado plus a side of chips for $8.50. That’s one heck of a lunch.Rich broth, tender beef and plenty of noodles to slurp up are all on offer at Pho Thanh for around $10. This classic Phoenix Vietnamese restaurant serves dine-in and takeout at its large yet comfortable restaurant on Camelback Road. The menu has plenty of options, but many come for pho. And there's not much more satisfying than a steaming bowl of comfort for a great price. Tacos Chiwas began in a repurposed Dairy Queen, complete with a drive-thru window. Since that original location, the chain has expanded and the current locations are a little more elevated. But the $3 tacos and $5 gorditas are a constant that keeps customers coming back. Fill them with juicy al pastor, cheesy rajas or spicy deshebrada roja or verde.Taco shops can often be the source of an affordable and delicious meal. But Tacos Veganos offers something for everyone, including those who follow a plant-based diet. Tacos filled with vegan options such as plant-based asada, al pastor and pollo along with juicy jackfruit birria are $3.25 apiece.In the dining hot spot of Grand Avenue, high-end Mexican restaurants have become the norm. But Testal , with burritos that range between $6 and $9, provides something delicious and a great price. The food here is Chihuahuan style and we love the rich stewed meats and spicy poblano peppers and cheese folded into the open-ended burritos.