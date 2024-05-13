The 11 most affordable picks from our Top 100 Restaurants list

Carolina’s Mexican Food
1202 E. Mohave St.What could cause the parking lot to be constantly packed at a tiny, bare-bones restaurant with scuffed walls, chipped paint and barely any seating? Outstanding food served at great prices. And that’s what’s kept crowds coming back for decades. The original Carolina’s makes a variety of meat options that are folded into burritos and accompanied by eggs at breakfast time all for $9.
Da Vang
4538 N. 19th Ave.On 19th Avenue, there's a small parking lot that's always full. It sits outside Da Vang, a cozy, casual Vietnamese restaurant where families come to slurp on noodle soups and workers stop by for a quick bite to eat. The menu is large, and there are plenty of options for appetizers, entrees and desserts. But if you just want a quick lunch at a great price, turn to the Bahn mi section and pick your sandwich with barbecue pork, ham, pate, tofu or veggies for $6.95.
El Rinconcito del D.F.
8901 N. 12th St.It would be easy to drive by this little taco shop tacked on to the end of a strip mall in Sunnyslope a million times and not realize it was there. But El Rinconcito del D.F. is well worth a stop. There are excellent tortas, huaraches and burritos but the most affordable option on the menu is the tacos, which come in two sizes. Small are $2.25 and large are $4. There are plenty of meats to choose from, but we're partial to the tender carne asada and al pastor which pair perfectly with the spicy green and red salsas.
Emilio’s Tacos & Hotdogs
13803 N. 19th Ave.Tucson transplants will be happy to find a $5 Sonoran hot dog with all the fixings at Emilio’s Tacos & Hotdogs. This rainbow-colored north Phoenix drive-thru and tiny dining room offers plenty of great deals including $2 tacos and combos with five rolled tacos for $7.99.
Haji Baba
1513 E. Apache Blvd., TempeLocated in the heart of Arizona State student territory, Haji Baba knows a thing or two about serving great food at prices students can stomach. The best deals can be found on the menu’s sandwich section, where wraps loaded with ground beef, falafel or chicken shawarma are less than $6.
Hola Cabrito
4835 S. 16th St.In South Phoenix, Hola Cabrito is known for its birria. And not the trendy, cheesy, Instagramable kind. Hola Cabrito's birria is made with goat and served in stews, on tacos and in tortas. For a sturdy, affordable lunch, order a birria torta loaded with the tender meat for $5.99.
Los Reyes de la Torta
9230 N. Seventh St.
1528 E. Southern Ave., Tempe The sandwiches at Los Reyes de la Torta could feed a football team. Layered with a stack of different ingredients, most are around the $13 mark. But the best deal on the menu is the Torta de Jamon, which includes ham, beans, melted mozzarella, tomatoes, caramelized onion, jalapenos and fresh avocado plus a side of chips for $8.50. That’s one heck of a lunch.