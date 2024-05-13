 Best affordable restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The 11 most affordable picks from our Top 100 Restaurants list

These 11 metro Phoenix restaurants offer great food at even better prices.
May 13, 2024
Carolina’s Mexican Food is a Phoenix must-stop.
Carolina’s Mexican Food is a Phoenix must-stop. Lauren Cusimano
Share this:
Every year, we publish a list of the Top 100 Restaurants in Phoenix. And the list has plenty of high-end destinations to impress a date, treat a friend or spoil yourself with an excellent and indulgent meal. But not all outstanding food comes with outsized prices. Metro Phoenix has plenty of spots slinging top-notch eats that won't break the bank. Here are the 11 most affordable eateries on this year's Top 100.

Carolina’s Mexican Food

1202 E. Mohave St.
What could cause the parking lot to be constantly packed at a tiny, bare-bones restaurant with scuffed walls, chipped paint and barely any seating? Outstanding food served at great prices. And that’s what’s kept crowds coming back for decades. The original Carolina’s makes a variety of meat options that are folded into burritos and accompanied by eggs at breakfast time all for $9.

click to enlarge
The dining room at Da Vang in Phoenix is friendly and casual.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Da Vang

4538 N. 19th Ave.
On 19th Avenue, there's a small parking lot that's always full. It sits outside Da Vang, a cozy, casual Vietnamese restaurant where families come to slurp on noodle soups and workers stop by for a quick bite to eat. The menu is large, and there are plenty of options for appetizers, entrees and desserts. But if you just want a quick lunch at a great price, turn to the Bahn mi section and pick your sandwich with barbecue pork, ham, pate, tofu or veggies for $6.95.

El Rinconcito del D.F.

8901 N. 12th St.
It would be easy to drive by this little taco shop tacked on to the end of a strip mall in Sunnyslope a million times and not realize it was there. But El Rinconcito del D.F. is well worth a stop. There are excellent tortas, huaraches and burritos but the most affordable option on the menu is the tacos, which come in two sizes. Small are $2.25 and large are $4. There are plenty of meats to choose from, but we're partial to the tender carne asada and al pastor which pair perfectly with the spicy green and red salsas.

click to enlarge
A Sonoran hot dog and a strawberry horchata at Emilio's is a winning combination.
Tirion Boan

Emilio’s Tacos & Hotdogs

13803 N. 19th Ave.
Tucson transplants will be happy to find a $5 Sonoran hot dog with all the fixings at Emilio’s Tacos & Hotdogs. This rainbow-colored north Phoenix drive-thru and tiny dining room offers plenty of great deals including $2 tacos and combos with five rolled tacos for $7.99.

Haji Baba

1513 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe
Located in the heart of Arizona State student territory, Haji Baba knows a thing or two about serving great food at prices students can stomach. The best deals can be found on the menu’s sandwich section, where wraps loaded with ground beef, falafel or chicken shawarma are less than $6.

Hola Cabrito

4835 S. 16th St.
In South Phoenix, Hola Cabrito is known for its birria. And not the trendy, cheesy, Instagramable kind. Hola Cabrito's birria is made with goat and served in stews, on tacos and in tortas. For a sturdy, affordable lunch, order a birria torta loaded with the tender meat for $5.99.

click to enlarge
At Los Reyes de la Torta, the massive menu is only upstaged by the enormous sandwiches.
Tirion Morris

Los Reyes de la Torta

9230 N. Seventh St.
1528 E. Southern Ave., Tempe
The sandwiches at Los Reyes de la Torta could feed a football team. Layered with a stack of different ingredients, most are around the $13 mark. But the best deal on the menu is the Torta de Jamon, which includes ham, beans, melted mozzarella, tomatoes, caramelized onion, jalapenos and fresh avocado plus a side of chips for $8.50. That’s one heck of a lunch.

Pho Thanh

1702 W. Camelback Road
Rich broth, tender beef and plenty of noodles to slurp up are all on offer at Pho Thanh for around $10. This classic Phoenix Vietnamese restaurant serves dine-in and takeout at its large yet comfortable restaurant on Camelback Road. The menu has plenty of options, but many come for pho. And there's not much more satisfying than a steaming bowl of comfort for a great price.

Tacos Chiwas

Multiple locations
Tacos Chiwas began in a repurposed Dairy Queen, complete with a drive-thru window. Since that original location, the chain has expanded and the current locations are a little more elevated. But the $3 tacos and $5 gorditas are a constant that keeps customers coming back. Fill them with juicy al pastor, cheesy rajas or spicy deshebrada roja or verde.

click to enlarge
Jackfruit quesabirria tacos at Tacos Veganos are juicy and rich, just like their meat counterparts.
Dominic Armato

Tacos Veganos

3301 E. Indian School Road
Taco shops can often be the source of an affordable and delicious meal. But Tacos Veganos offers something for everyone, including those who follow a plant-based diet. Tacos filled with vegan options such as plant-based asada, al pastor and pollo along with juicy jackfruit birria are $3.25 apiece.

Testal Mexican Kitchen

1325 Grand Ave. #1
In the dining hot spot of Grand Avenue, high-end Mexican restaurants have become the norm. But Testal, with burritos that range between $6 and $9, provides something delicious and a great price. The food here is Chihuahuan style and we love the rich stewed meats and spicy poblano peppers and cheese folded into the open-ended burritos.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
Mariscos Playa Hermosa family comes ashore with Cielo Rojo

First Taste

Mariscos Playa Hermosa family comes ashore with Cielo Rojo

By Natasha Yee
Anthony Bourdain-inspired eatery to replace Kazimierz in Old Town

Cocktails

Anthony Bourdain-inspired eatery to replace Kazimierz in Old Town

By Sara Crocker
Morning Would serves a 6-course brunch to celebrate

Breakfast & Brunch

Morning Would serves a 6-course brunch to celebrate

By Tirion Boan
Celebrate Mother's Day at these 10 metro Phoenix restaurants

Holidays

Celebrate Mother's Day at these 10 metro Phoenix restaurants

By Rudri Patel
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation