The 5 best food courts and food halls in metro Phoenix

click to enlarge Jjamppong from Jeong's Noodle at the H Mart Market Eatery in Mesa. Tirion Boan H Mart Market Eatery

1919 W. Main St., Mesa

click to enlarge The Churchill, located at First and Garfield Streets, is a vibrant downtown Phoenix community hub packed with independent businesses, walk-up bars, and local restaurants. Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo The Churchill

901 N. First St. Housed inside a collection of renovated shipping containers, The Housed inside a collection of renovated shipping containers, The Churchill embodies the idea of multiple businesses coming together to improve an overall space. Some of the food and drink options include two bars, Freak Brothers Pizza, Hawaiian eatery Loco Style Grindz and burger and bagel joint Stoop Kid. They, along with a few shops and markets, all surround a central courtyard filled with picnic tables and lawn games. Customers move throughout the space, grabbing a beer from one spot, a cocktail from another and a bite to eat from a third, perfect for a group of friends who can't collectively decide where they want to eat. While covered by a shared roof and fitted with large fans, The Churchill is an outdoor space, which is important to take into account in the summer.

click to enlarge Mekong Plaza in Mesa is undergoing a 35,000-square-foot expansion. Mike Madriaga Mekong Plaza

66 S. Dobson Road, Mesa

Before H Mart moved in, Mesa had Before H Mart moved in, Mesa had Mekong Plaza . This old shopping center was converted into a food and drink hub, operated and visited by the local Asian community. The plaza is anchored by Mekong Supermarket and Mekong Palace, a large dim sum restaurant. Inside the plaza, there is every level of dining option, from the central restaurant to smaller full-service cafes dotted around the edges, to a food court with different restaurant counters and a shared area of tables and chairs. Part of the fun here is to try a little bit of everything. Maybe grab a milk tea with boba to sip on while you look around. Order a tray of dumplings from Happy Bao's, try a couple of bites from some of the food court vendors and snag some ice cream on your way out. This shopping plaza has an old-school vibe and food you can't miss. Soon, the plaza will have even more spots to try, as a 35,000-square-foot expansion is currently under construction.

click to enlarge Feel the whole family with a selection of different dishes from the food court at the Mercado De Los Cielos. Tirion Boan Mercado De Los Cielos

7611 W. Thomas Road

The The Mercado De Los Cielos is really a mall inside a mall. Located in the West Valley off Thomas Road and 75th Avenue, shoppers will find the Desert Sky Mall. Drive around the back, and a sign painted the colors of the Mexican flag will come into view. Inside, little stands and tiny stores sell their wares. If you are looking for a haircut, a glittering quinceañera dress, a new pair of cowboy boots or a place to fix your watch, the Mercado has got you covered. But tucked in the corner is the most exciting part. A host of small restaurants serve a range of Mexican and fusion foods, including Mexican sushi, massively long folded quesadillas, bowls of menudo and plates of seafood. A bakery offers slices of milk-soaked tres leches cake and little cups of flan. A location of La Carreta De Lily, a Valley chain of dessert and snack shops, sells coconuts piled high with toppings, fruit cups drenched in chile and chamoy and other decadent desserts and snacks. Spanish music bumping, families laughing, kids playing, it's all part of the fun at this mall within a mall.

click to enlarge Part of the fun at Tempe Eats includes picking and pouring your own beer, wine, cider or cocktail. Sara Crocker Tempe Eats

For a while, the Valley, despite its sprawling size, didn't have a traditional food hall. Downtown Phoenix was once home to DeSoto Market, a collection of businesses that was our closest thing, however it closed in August 2018. But then in February, Tempe Eats opened. Owner Teresa Nguyen was inspired by her love of trying new things, and her partner's more basic food tastes. The couple struggled to find somewhere to go out and eat that would please them both. So Nguyen set out to build a food hall with eight different eateries inside. Some of the options include tapas, sushi, wings, tacos, New Orleans-inspired eats such as gumbo, pizza, sandwiches and gelato. The food hall also has 40 self-pour taps offering beer, wine, cider and cocktails. This high-tech food hall is all synced up so customers can order from multiple different restaurants all in one transaction on their phones. So no more wandering around and trying to save a table. Your group can stick together, but enjoy plenty of different foods.

Food courts bring to mind fluorescent lighting, old-school chains and groups of giggling teenagers. But they can offer so much more than a stale slice of pizza at the mall.Located around metro Phoenix, these five food courts and food halls are perfect for feeding a crowd. Does someone want Hawaiian barbecue while another family member is craving a smash burger? Is one friend hungry for a hot bowl of soup while another wants to cool down with an ice cream cone? These five spots have enough options to make sure everyone's happy.