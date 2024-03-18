Checking out the scene during Third Friday in downtown Phoenix

click to enlarge "Secret Society" by Ann Morton, part of "Modified Arts: A 25th Anniversary Group Invitational." Note the cockroach pattern on the upholstery. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge "Slutlife" by Wendy Raisanen is part of "Everyday Perversions" at Five15 Arts @ Chartreuse. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Dean Terasaki poses with a piece from his "Veiled Inscriptions" series, which incorporates letters from people imprisoned in Japanese internment camps into works of art at Eye Lounge. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge "Physical" by Harold Lohner is the centerpiece of the "Everyday Perversions" group show at Five15 Arts @ Chartreuse. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Checking out the vinyl selection at 3G Vintage at Desert Sun Plaza on Grand Avenue. Jennifer Goldberg

Thousands of people head downtown every First Friday for an evening of vendors, music, food trucks, art and people-watching.But for a far less crowded excursion, we hit the galleries on Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue on March 15 during Third Friday gallery hours.Here's what we saw.