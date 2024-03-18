 See 12 photos from March's Third Friday event in downtown Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Checking out the scene during Third Friday in downtown Phoenix

Phoenix art galleries open their doors on Third Friday, too. Here's what we saw.
March 18, 2024
Lalo Cota's studio space at Grand ArtHaus is filled with previous works.
Lalo Cota's studio space at Grand ArtHaus is filled with previous works.
Thousands of people head downtown every First Friday for an evening of vendors, music, food trucks, art and people-watching.

But for a far less crowded excursion, we hit the galleries on Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue on March 15 during Third Friday gallery hours.

Here's what we saw.
"Secret Society" by Ann Morton, part of "Modified Arts: A 25th Anniversary Group Invitational." Note the cockroach pattern on the upholstery.
Jennifer Goldberg
"Slutlife" by Wendy Raisanen is part of "Everyday Perversions" at Five15 Arts @ Chartreuse.
Jennifer Goldberg
Dean Terasaki poses with a piece from his "Veiled Inscriptions" series, which incorporates letters from people imprisoned in Japanese internment camps into works of art at Eye Lounge.
Jennifer Goldberg
"Physical" by Harold Lohner is the centerpiece of the "Everyday Perversions" group show at Five15 Arts @ Chartreuse.
Jennifer Goldberg
Checking out the vinyl selection at 3G Vintage at Desert Sun Plaza on Grand Avenue.
Jennifer Goldberg
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
