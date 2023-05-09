5 restaurants are planned for Sam Fox's new Phoenix hotel. Here's what to know

The luxury hotel helmed by prolific restaurateur Sam Fox will be home to five restaurants plus a members-only club.
The Global Ambassador, a 141-room hotel in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood at 44th Street and Camelback Road, is slated to open in mid-November. It’s created fanfare for its culinary and celebrity engagement.
Hotel investors include Phoenix Suns star hooper Devin Booker, legendary Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and country music star Dierks Bentley. Food Network regular Eric Kim Haugen, who also partnered with Fox on The Twelve Thirty Club’s supper club menu in Nashville, will serve as the hotel’s head of culinary creative.
For his part, Fox has opened 140 restaurants across the country and received 12 James Beard Award nominations, but this is his first foray as a hotelier.
You won’t find a Culinary Dropout in The Global Ambassador. True to its name, the five new dining concepts take inspiration from around the world.
“As the hotel name implies, the restaurants are an expression of all these spectacular places,” Fox said in a news release. “These five restaurants are gathering places, not only for travelers and hotel guests but for locals who have been instrumental in our success.”
Here’s what we know about the forthcoming restaurants:
4360 E. Camelback Road
globalambassadorhotel.com
Here’s what we know about the forthcoming restaurants:
Le ÂmeThis Parisian steakhouse will draw on French classics, like Steak Frites Au Poivre, and it will offer a fresh perspective on dishes like a Tuna Carpaccio and Brick-Pressed Chicken Coq Au Vin. The hotel’s master sommelier will curate a wine list “true to its Parisian roots, but with reach across the globe,” per the announcement, along with cocktails. In addition to dinner, Le Âme will be open for breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch.
Le MarketBakery by day and cheese shop by night, Le Market will offer espresso drinks and pastries in the morning, followed by cheeses curated by its in-house expert and paired with natural wines.
Lobby BarThe Global Ambassador’s lobby bar will take cues from classic and craft cocktails, with “European flair,” per the release. Expect live music, from jazz performers to artists-in-residence, and an all-day snack menu that includes lobster croquettes and French onion dip with housemade chips. Cocktails include the Basil & Ginger, featuring Hendrick's Gin, fresh basil and house-made yellow bell pepper syrup, topped with sparkling wine and a splash of ginger beer, and Caffe Du Jour, a riff on an espresso martini using "slow-steeped proprietary coffee," Caffe Borghetti Espresso Liqueur and fresh nutmeg.
Pink DolphinThis casual, poolside restaurant will offer indoor and al fresco dining. Its Mexican and Peruvian-inspired dishes are set to include ceviche and cancha – corn nuts made by shallow-frying corn kernels and seasoning them with lime and salt. To drink, Pink Dolphin promises margaritas and cocktails like a Guava Caipirinha – a play on Brazil’s national, cachaça-based drink.
théa Mediterranean RooftopAnnounced late last year, théa will be Arizona’s largest rooftop restaurant, featuring a sprawling dining area that spills outdoors, three bars and a sweeping view of Camelback Mountain. Its Mediterranean menu will include sharable mezze, seafood, flatbreads and pasta – such as a Spaghetti alla Nerano dish inspired by a trip Fox took to Italy’s Amalfi Coast, charred octopus, and Moroccan roasted carrots. Turn up with a DJ and drinks, and in addition to cocktails, théa will feature “one of the country’s most extensive rosé collections.”
Global Ambassador ClubExclusive services, amenities and a private restaurant called The Grill are among the perks teased for “Arizona’s first-of-its-kind, members-only club” that will live inside the hotel.
The Global AmbassadorOpening mid-November
