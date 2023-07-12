Culinary veteran quits hospitality group behind trendy Phoenix restaurants

After four years — and opening three restaurants in that span — Michael Babcock has stepped away from his role as culinary director with Instrumental Hospitality.
Babcock co-founded the hospitality group behind the Asian-inspired Belly Kitchen and Bar, devilish vegetarian restaurant Sin Muerte and luxe cocktail lounge Quartz in 2019. Babcock announced his departure on Tuesday in an Instagram post and said he’s seeking a “lifestyle that allows me the room to be a better husband and father.”
“I grew up never knowing what family is. I’ve never had one. I grew up in foster care,” Babcock shared. “Today, I get to be the father I never had.”
An industry veteran, Babcock was previously part of Welcome Hospitality, which operates Welcome Diner and Welcome Chicken + Donuts. The chef-turned-restaurateur expressed his gratitude to the patrons that have supported those ventures, but he also acknowledged the 24/7 nature of the restaurant industry.
“Twelve years in this kind of lifestyle wears on you,” he wrote. Babcock did not respond to a request for additional comment.
Through Belly’s Instagram account, Instrumental Hospitality partners Paul Waxman and Robert Cissell made a comment sharing their appreciation for their partner, “Babs.”
“All the love for you and this next chapter of life. We’ve grown a lot and done so much badass stuff together,” the comment said. “You’ve left a clear imprint of quality and honor in the company and the work you’ve done will be regarded as such. Your baby is in good hands.”
Friends and fellow chefs also shared their support.
“Congrats man,” wrote Valentine Chef Donald Hawk. “Takes a lot to do what you’ve done and glad to see you taking care of yourself and the family.”
Babcock shared that he doesn’t have designs for another restaurant or company.
“I certainly plan on continuing to work hard and work within the Phoenix food community. But it’s going to look different,” he wrote.
What that will be, Babcock isn’t saying just yet: “More on that some other day.”
