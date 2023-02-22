Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Vegetarian

First Taste: New Vegetarian Restaurant Sin Muerte Embraces Flavors From Maricopa to Morocco

February 22, 2023 9:00AM

Sin Muerte, which means "without death" in Spanish, sits in a mission-style building just south of Roosevelt Row and was once a funeral home.
Sin Muerte, which means "without death" in Spanish, sits in a mission-style building just south of Roosevelt Row and was once a funeral home. Sara Crocker
When a new spot opens in town, we're eager to check it out, let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead, a peek inside restaurants that have just opened — an occasion to sample a few items and satisfy curiosities (both yours and ours).

Sin Muerte, a vegetarian restaurant whose name translates to “without death,” offers a fresh take on plant-centric offerings, and you can globetrot one plate at a time.

Just south of Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix, the new restaurant is ownership group Instrumental Hospitality’s follow-up to Belly, the kitchen bringing South Asian-influenced flavors to Melrose and Gilbert.

click to enlarge
At Sin Muerte, the interior is moody, accented by rich wood and geometric tile.
Sara Crocker
Sin Muerte resides in a Spanish mission-style building that was formerly home to one of Phoneix's first funeral homes. The interior is moody. Where traditionally, the mission aesthetic calls for light, earthy tones, Sin Muerte is painted dark gray and black, with rich wood accents and geometric tile. It’s a little goth, without becoming gothic.

It touches on religious elements – pews act as booths and a red halo light hangs over the host stand – but there's nothing holier-than-thou about the restaurant's approach, as the menu cheekily notes: "we're mostly vegan, but if we want to fold some really good cheese into something, we will."

The menu draws from areas that are geographically parallel to Phoenix, stretching “somewhere between Maricopa and Morocco” with a variety of hot and cold dips, salads, small plates, and pastas.

Of the small plates, lychee ceviche is the star. It is playful and bright. The Asian fruit is brined and comes sitting in a vibrant pool of carrot, turmeric, ginger, and chile oil. The lychee is just the right texture to mimic fish and offers a lightly sweet, citrusy note that is balanced by the earthiness and spice of the broth, which was so good it inspired an extra order of pita just to sop it up.

The dips balance hot and cold, silky and textural, and show off how the best vegetarian dishes make you forget about meat altogether. They come with fresh pita bread, puffy and charred from the restaurant’s brick oven.

click to enlarge
The hot and cold dips at Sin Muerte offer contrast in textures and flavors.
Sara Crocker
In the hummus dish, served with a smoked mushroom and walnut ragu, the creamy chickpeas are a blank canvas for the smoky tomato sauce, enriched by the fattiness of the walnuts and meaty mushrooms. Another warm dip is made from caramelized eggplant and cashew yogurt. The dish – which came highly recommended – has a char that provides a bitter earthiness that the tart richness of cashew yogurt cuts through.

Next up was the corn pasta. Gnocchi sardi, a ridged, dumpling-shaped pasta with a little pocket to catch cashew cream sauce, is topped with roasted sweet corn, pasilla pepper, and roasted pepitas. The chile pepper sprinkled on top brings a nostalgic smile to your face as it evokes the classic flavor of Fritos Chili Cheese chips. The spice is calmed by the brightness of corn kernels and the crunch of pumpkin seeds.

Among the hits, there was one miss. On a recent visit, we tried the rotating dessert, which that day was a bread pudding with dates and pistachios. It lacked the sweet, gooey texture typical of the dessert. Despite a dollop of whipped cream, it was dry and scorched around the bottom. While this may not deter all diners, particularly those who love the char of a brick oven, there is always the option to drink one's dessert.

A scan of the cocktail menu reveals a similar celebration of produce and spices of the 33rd parallel and almost convinces you that these drinks will likewise serve your health. Favorites include the Sin-Dori Sour, a take on a whiskey sour (available with egg white or aquafaba) infused with tandoori spices which add warm notes to a high-proof Kentucky bourbon, and the Raspberry Me Alive.

click to enlarge
At Sin Muerte, the Raspberry Me Alive cocktail stands out. The vodka-based pink drink is made with raspberry, coconut milk, and anise liqueur.
Sara Crocker
This vodka-based pink drink, while tart and creamy thanks to raspberry and coconut milk, also features anise liqueur. For some, that could take this drink to a medicinal place. In this case, it offered nuance.

Other cocktails didn’t quite hit their expected notes, but still delighted. The description of the I Beg Your Garden, a drink made with tomato gin and pepper jelly, implied a spicy vegetal note. While it was there, the sweetness of pineapple and Aperol took over. Still a tasty sip, it was more fruit basket than garden bounty.

At Sin Muerte, thoughtfulness is evident in details ranging from how the menu is crafted to the sourcing of local ingredients. Yet, this new restaurant makes it all look effortless. There's nothing fussy or overcomplicated. It comes down to good food and drinks that happen to be vegetarian (and often vegan or gluten-free). Regardless of dietary restrictions, Sin Muerte is worth a visit, or several.

Sin Muerte

817 North First Street
602-767-5600
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation